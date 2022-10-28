facebook
Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak
Living
28 Oct 2022

Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak

Sreetama Basu

As Rishi Sunak takes on as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom post Liz Truss’ resignation, here’s a look at the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak.

UK’s youngest Prime Minister and first of colour, Rishi Sunak is the man of the hour. With a combined net worth of Rs 6945 crore (£730 million) between him and his wife Akshata Murthy, the couple is among the richest in the UK and is reported to be richer than the monarchs themselves. From luxury villas and apartments to expensive cars, Sunak lives quite a luxurious life. Today, we are looking at the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak.

Most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak

Yorkshire manor house

One of the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak is his mansion in North Yorkshire, which he owns with his wife. Located in the Kirby Sigston village, the mansion is a family house and is a Grade II listed Georgian construction that was purchased way before Sunak became the MP for Richmond. It cost the couple £1.5 million (Rs 14.3 crores approx).

The luxury mansion is built on 12 acres of land, the house features a stunning lake in its premises, a snazzy boat house, a 40×16 hot tub, an indoor swimming pool, a top-notch tennis court, a state-of-the-art gym with the best equipment, and a luxury shower room.

Sea-facing penthouse in California

The UK PM has a house in the US as well, which was the first property that Sunak purchased. The penthouse in Santa Monica offers breathtaking views of the Santa Monica pier and the Pacific Ocean beyond it. Priced at approximately $7.2 million (Rs 59 crores), this is one of the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak.

Designed by KTGY architects, the penthouse offers a range of luxurious amenities like concierge services, a fitness centre with the best equipment, and even a pet spa for residents who have their furry companions at home.

The house also features custom-built oak cabinets, Sea Pearl quartzite kitchen counters and islands, stainless steel Thermador appliances, polished chrome hardware, and marble vanity rooms to shower areas with glass walls that come with Tortoiseshell mosaic patterns.

London houses

Rishi Sunak also owns a lavish house in Central London, next to 10, Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Britain. With 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2 reception rooms, the house spreading over four floors costs a whopping £7 million (Rs 66.80 crore).

Apart from this house, Sunak also owns another apartment in South Kensington that he purchased in September 2001 for $300,000 (Rs 2.46 crores).

10, Downing Street house

The official address of the British Prime Minister, this 300-year-old house features more than 100 rooms. Situated just 1.2 km from Buckingham Palace, the house boasts of fine paintings, sculptures, busts and furniture.

Luxury cars

Needless to say, Rishi Sunak owns a fleet of luxury cars that grace his garage. He owns a Volkswagen Golf GTI that he uses in London, the ultra-luxury sedan Jaguar XJ L, a Land Rover Discovery, and a Land Rover Range Rover Sentinel which will be his official car after taking on the title of the PM.

Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Rishi Sunak

Sreetama Basu

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
