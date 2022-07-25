Luxury cars, watches and other expensive things former skipper Virat Kohli owns

One of the highest-earning sportspersons in the world, Virat Kohli is known for more than just his talent on a cricket field. Today we are looking at the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli.

Not just one of the best cricketers in the country, Virak Kohli is also known for his immense wealth and love for uber luxurious things. Having been featured on Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Athletes, he is a man of style and luxury. With a net worth of Rs 940 crores as of 2022, it is not surprising that the former skipper lives life big, along with his star wife Anushka Sharma. From owning a fashion brand, to a football team to multiple luxury items, the man has it all.

Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Worli flat in Mumbai

This is the house where Kohli lives with wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. When Virat Kohli had purchased the house after his wedding, the price tag and the interiors had sent internet into a tizzy. Priced at around Rs 34 crores, the flat is situated on the 35th floor of Omkar 1973 Towers in Worli, Mumbai. With a total area of 7,171 square feet, the flat offers breathtaking views of the sea. This four-bedroom luxury pad is a bare-shell open sky bungalow that has been customised as per Kohli’s taste and this is clearly one of the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli.

Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold

Known for his love for watches, Virat Kohli is a proud owner of this watch worth almost Rs 69 lakh that he is often seen sporting. Studded with a total of 56 baguette-cut diamonds, this watch was created to pay tribute to the city of Daytona in Florida. Made of everose, which Rolex’s own alloy of pink gold, the watch features a black lacquer dial, pink gold crystal sub-dials, and coloured sapphire indexes.

Audi RS5 Coupe

The brand ambassador of Audi India, one of the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli is the Audi RS5 Coupe worth Rs 1.10 crore. The top model in the RS5 series, this car features an engine putting out 444 bhp, 5700 rpm, and 600 Nmm 1900 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. The car was launched in India in 2018 and Kohli was the first owner of the RS5 Coupe in India. A favourite among automobile enthusiasts, this is a dream car for most.

Range Rover Land Rover Vogue

While you may think that owning a Land Rover is common among celebrities, this is one of the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli. Kohli bought this mighty beast in 2018 for Rs 2.7 crores. With a robust engine, which comes with a torque of staggering 550 nm, the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 in just 8.5 seconds. The number plate has also been customised according to his Team India jersey number 18. This Land Rover Vogue stays in his Gurugram house.

Bentley Flying Spur

With a never-ending list of luxury cars, this gorgeous Rs 3.97 crores Bentley Flying Spur is another among the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli. He bought this five-seater sedan in 2019, which has been the pride of the garage. Goes without saying, the car boasts some great features and specifications. With a petrol engine of 3993 cc and 5950 cc which is available with the automatic transmission, this car has been quite the talk of the town evee since Kohli was spotted in it.

Bentley Continental GT

Another day, another Bentley. Even though The Continental GT was purchased under the name of his brother Vikas, Virat Kohli is the proud owner of this car. At Rs 4.7 crores, this is one of the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli. The car is parked in his Delhi house and Kohli has not been photographed or spotted in this car for a while.

Audi A8L W12 Quattro

Even though the skipper owns a series of Bentleys, his love for Audi is evergreen. Proof? The Rs 1.87 crore Audi A8L W12 Quattro. This fur-wheeler features an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, a yacht-style selector lever, which helps in accessing the gear, that shifts electronically, though the same can be accessed through steering wheel paddles. The car also has 255/45 section tires along with 19-inch alloy wheels with 15-spoke designs booked specifically for this model.

Fashion brand Wrogn

If there is one other thing that Virat Kohli is known for apart from his sport, its his style statement. Being the style icon that he is, it’s not surprising that he has a sports fashion brand under his name. Widely available on Myntra (Buy Wrogn products here) and Flipkart, this brand is valued at Rs 13.2 crores and is clearly one of the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli. It is the lifestyle partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and was also the kit partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020.

FC Goa

The cricketer’s love for football is not unknown. The cricketer has been spotted flaunting his football skills on a number of occasions. Hence, it is only fitting for a sportsman of his stature to own this franchise that participates in Indian Super League (ISL). He has been the owner of the franchise ever since the start of the competition back in 2014. Currently a stakeholder of Rs 33 crores in the team, FC Goa became the first Indian football club to qualify for the AFC Champions League in February 2020.

Gurugram bungalow

A true Delhiite from the heart, it is not surprising that one of the most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli is a bungalow in Delhi-NCR. This lavish bungalow at the heart of Gurugram costs a whopping Rs 80 crores, which is situated in DLF Phase 1 of the city. The house features a chic drawing room with wooden furniture and a glass wall. It also has a well-connected pathway, a quaint bar, and a spacious living room across 500 square yards. Kohli’s family is based out of this mansion.

