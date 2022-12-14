8 Mukesh Ambani companies that put him at the top of his game

The eighth richest man in the world today, Mukesh Ambani is both a jack and master of all trades – that he has invested in. Having forayed into a number of industries, Mukesh Ambani owns companies in almost every sector that one can think of. Here’s a list of Mukesh Ambani’s companies amd businesses that contribute to his $92.4 billion (Rs 7.6 lakh crores approx) net worth.

Founder and Chairman of the $104 billion (Rs 8.5 lakh crores approx) Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has businesses in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail sectors. The brainchild of Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance was founded by him and later taken on by Mukesh Ambani, who’s the man behind creating the vast empire that it is today. Today, we are looking at all of Mukesh Ambani’s companies that he owns and runs.

List of Mukesh Ambani’s companies and businesses

Reliance Retail Limited

India’s largest retailer in terms of revenue, Reliance Retail Limited was started back in 2006, with the aim to deliver superior products to its customers, suppliers and shareholders. Dealing in apparels, footwear, toys and much more, Reliance Retail owns brands like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Digital, Reliance Time Out, Reliance Footprint, Reliance Wellness, Reliance Trends, Reliance Super, Reliance iStore, Reliance Mart, Reliance Home Kitchens, Reliance Market (Cash n Carry), Reliance Autozone and Reliance Jewel.

Reliance Life Sciences

A diverse and integrated biotechnology initiative of the Reliance Group of companies, Reliance Life Sciences deals with medical, plant and industrial biotechnology opportunities. Its area of specialisation lies in manufacturing, branding, and marketing Reliance Industries’ products in pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals, regenerative medicine, clinical research services, molecular medicine, biofuels, novel therapeutics, plant biotechnology, and industrial biotechnology sectors in the medical industry.

Reliance Power

Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Pvt. Ltd under Reliance Power, has developed one of the largest and most advanced concentrated solar power (CSP) projects in the world. Located in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, this plant is an initiative under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission. Reliance Solar, which is the solar energy subsidiary of Reliance, works primarily in remote and rural areas, where electricity is inaccessible.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

The telecommunication network that changed the way India talks, Reliance Jio is one of the most successful Mukesh Ambani companies. Currently India’s largest mobile network operator, Jio runs a national LTE network that covers all 22 telecom circles. It was founded in 2007, and today, it earns an annual revenue of more than Rs 95,000 crores.

Reliance Petroleum

An Indian petroleum company that specialises in oil and energy, Reliance Petroleum is another Mukesh Ambani company that’s a major player in its sector. With more than 100 retail outlets across India, Reliance Petroleum is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Founded in 2008, it earns a revenue of more than Rs 5,778 billion.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) bought a 51.78% stake in robotics and AI firm Asteria Aerospace for a whopping Rs 23 crores. It also acquired 85% stake in NowFloats Technologies for Rs 141.63 crores in Dec 2019. Apart from that, it also owns stakes in EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group, 26.3% in SkyTran Inc., which further increased to 54.46% ownership after Reliance invested an additional $26.76 million (Rs 214 crores).

Network 18

A mass media company, Network 18 is the parent organisation behind some of the biggest media houses and channels in the country. Founded by Raghav Bahl & Ritu Kapoor in 1993, Network 18 was acquired by Reliance and is now a part of the eternally growing list of Mukesh Ambani companies. Network 18 owns channels like MTV, Colors Entertainment and is a partner with CNBC, MTV, CNN and Nickelodeon in India.

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL) is the financial services company of Reliance Industries Limited. RIIHL provides financial services, investment services, as well as owns securities of companies.