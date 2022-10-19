Mukesh Ambani purchases Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah manor for a whopping Rs 1353 Cr

Mukesh Ambani, owner of Reliance Industries is in the spotlight again. This time, he has purchased a property in Dubai – the Palm Jumeirah manor for a whopping Rs 1,353 crores. The mansion was bought from the family of Kuwaiti tycoon Mohammed Alshaya. This is one of the most expensive residential real estate deals of recent times. Notably, this isn’t Ambani’s first lavish purchase. The last one was also made by none other than Ambani himself. To put it simply, he smashed his own record. Let’s take a look at Mukesh Ambani’s house bought in Dubai.

He had bought a beach-side villa on Palm Jumeirah for his youngest son, Anant Ambani, earlier this year. As per reports, the recent Mukesh Ambani house in Dubai is being kept under wraps. While the Dubai Land Department refrained from revealing the identity of the buyer, both Reliance spokesperson and representatives for Alshaya refused to comment.

Who is Mohammed Alshaya?

Mohammad Alshaya, chairman of the Alshaya group is one most powerful Arabs in the gulf region. He oversees one of the largest retail distribution businesses in the Gulf, North Africa, and Eastern European regions. With a bevy of awards under his belt, Alshaya is surely one of the top business magnates in the Gulf. Alshaya’s conglomerate owns the local franchises for brands like Starbucks, H&M and Victoria’s Secret to name a few.

Mukesh Ambani and his properties

Mukesh Ambani brought a new home office in Singapore earlier this month. As per several reports, the billionaire has even chosen a manager to oversee the operations of his family office. Apart from this, the billionaire bought UK country club Stoke Park last year and is already looking for a property in New York, as per sources.

Mukesh Ambani, the second richest Indian as per Forbes, is slowly preparing to hand his business entities to his three children — Anant, Isha and Akash. Anant serves as the director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy, according to reports.