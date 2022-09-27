Mukesh Ambani succession plans: Reliance Industries sees a generation switch

One of Asia’s largest companies – Reliance Industries – had its chairman step down earlier this year. In doing so, the business magnate paved the way for his three children to take over the reigns of all assets – oil refining, petrochemicals, telecom, and retail. Here’s a deep dive into Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – one of the richest people in the world – recently laid out a succession plan for his children, who already hold various titles in the group’s unlisted firms. With him stepping down from his roles, his older twins Akash and Isha Ambani will lead Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecommunications and retail ventures respectively. The youngest son, Anant, will take over the new energy business. This is being hailed as one of the smoothest leadership transitions in India’s corporate history. Here’s a look.

Mukesh Ambani’s succession plan features clean transition of wealth

In a stark contrast to the infamous inheritance battle that took place between Mukesh and Anil Ambani 20 years ago – owing to the lack of a will post their father’s death – the roadmap is quite well defined. At the Annual General Meeting, it was stated that the leadership of the US$ 217 billion (Rs 17,65,349 crores approx.) empire – fuelled mainly by the oil-to-chemicals venture – will see an exchange of hands with the next generation. Meanwhile, Ambani – along with his wife and three children will remain on the board. Additionally, the former chairman will continue to offer hands-on leadership as before.

Several experts have called this move momentous and for several reasons. As per a report by Business Standard, this is the first time a traditional energy company is making an expensive switch to clean fuels like solar power and batteries and hydrogen – all at the same time as the handover. Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge was quoted stating, “If Reliance can pull this off, then the value creation and earnings potential will be substantial.” Profits from other assets are to be poured in towards this, although each business – according to predictions – will vye for a large share.

In addition to this, the transition also marks a woman – Isha Ambani – ascending to a position of power in core business – a first in the family. This marks a larger shift in businesses appointing women in prominent positions. Reflecting on this, Ambani was quoted by Times of India as saying, “They are the first among equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. All of them are being mentored daily by our senior leaders and the board, including me.”

Isha also headed a presentation on the integration of the e-commerce venture with WhatsApp as well as the move towards FMCG (fast moving consumer goods). BBC notes that this – given Ambani’s influence in the business community – is slated to have a positive impact on the new generation of women in the industry.

All three ventures – clean energy, mobile internet, and retail – are geared for major growth. Low interest rates might have something to do with this. Of these, the telecom business has been a clear winner, nearly making the brand’s identity – with about 400 million (40 crore approx.) Jio subscribers in 2020. The retail venture, meanwhile, sees its greatest competition from Amazon and the new energy sector will see Ambani face off Indian tycoon and the second richest man in the world, Gautam Adani. And while both Akash and Isha have been on the boards of RRVL – the company that offers consumer electronics, food and grocery, clothing, and more – since 2014, Anant wass only recently (2020) introduced as a director (Jio Platforms Ltd.) The three businesses they will now individually lead are equal in size.

It’s worth noting that, within the industry, the battle for a seat at the top has been quite acrimonious so far. This includes the Tata group, Raymond group, and Murugappa group. Reliance itself saw the Ambani brothers battle it out until Kokilaben divided the assets – Mukesh with refining, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and textile and Anil with telecommunications, entertainment, power generation, and asset management. The latter’s business empire came crashing down while the former built his into a force to be reckoned with.

