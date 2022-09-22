Gautam Adani tops Forbes 2022 list of India’s 10 Richest Billionaires

Prestigious business magazine Forbes updated its list of the richest Indians for the year 2022. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani recently overtook Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and became the richest Indian billionaire.

Adani was second on the list of Real-Time Billionaires by Forbes in the beginning of the current financial year and Ambani was leading the list. However, the business tycoon is currently the world’s second-richest person on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, just after Elon Musk.

Here are India’s 10 Richest Billionaires on the Forbes 2022 list

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Ahmedabad-based multinational conglomerate Adani Group has topped the Forbes 2022 list of India’s 10 richest billionaires. Adani’s net worth has been estimated to be USD 154.3 billion. His wealth has increased thanks to the rising shares of Adani Green Energy. According to the Forbes report, Adani plans to double down on renewables. He aspires to become the world’s biggest renewable energy producer by 2030. Adani was also named the richest Asian on the updated Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mukesh Ambani

With a net worth of USD 91.2 billion, Mukesh Ambani is the second-richest on the Forbes list of richest Indians. Ambani’s main sources of income are oil, gas, and petrochemicals. The business tycoon envisions a green future for his company Reliance Industries. Ambani will invest USD 80 billion in renewable energy over the next 15 years. He is also building a new complex named after his late father Dhirubhai Ambani. The complex will feature four large factories near Reliance’s oil refinery in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. Dhirubhai Ambani had a modest start to his career working as a yarn trader in the 1960s. He went on to establish Reliance Industries, which began as a small-scale textile manufacturing company in 1966.

Cyrus Poonawalla

Poonawalla is the chairman and managing director of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which includes the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. He has a net worth of USD 22.2 billion. The businessman’s wealth saw a major rise after the coronavirus pandemic. His biotech company Serum Institute of India supplied a large part of the 1.8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations administered to Indians. The company manufactures the AstraZeneca-licensed Covishield vaccine. Poonawalla was recently honoured with one of India’s highest civilian awards-the Padma Bhushan.

Shiv Nadar

HCL Technologies chairman emeritus Shiv Nadar has bagged the fourth spot on the list with a net worth of USD 21.7 billion. The tech pioneer co-founded HCL Technologies, a leading software service provider in India. He is also a strategic advisor to the board. His company HCL is currently being chaired by his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra. The company has as many as 1,98,000 employees and is based in 52 countries. Nadar’s journey from starting HCL out of a garage in 1976, making calculators and microprocessors.

Radhakishan Damani

Retail king Radhakishan Damani is the founder of the successful supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts. The company operates 271 DMart stores in India. Damani’s career began as a stock market investor. He began his entrepreneurial journey with one grocery store. Today, he has a net worth of USD 20.3 billion. In 2021, Damani and his brother Gopikishan purchased a house in a plush south Mumbai neighbourhood for a whopping USD 100 million. Damani also entered the list of top 100 global billionaires by Bloomberg Billionaires Index in August last year.

Savitri Jindal & family

The only woman on the Forbes 2022 list of India’s richest billionaires, Savitri Jindal is the chairperson emeritus of the renowned OP Jindal group. The steel and power conglomerate is named after Jindal’s late husband. Jindal’s group companies, JSW Steel and JSW Energy, are run by her son Sajjan Jindal. Both companies have seen a rise in their shares adding to Jindal’s wealth. Today, her net worth is USD 17.0 billion. Jindal group’s interests include steel, power, cement, and infrastructure.

Kumar Birla

One of the most respected businessmen in India, Kumar Birla has been chairing the Aditya Birla Group since 1995. The USD 45 billion conglomerate is named after his father, Aditya Birla. With a net worth of USD 15.3 billion, Birla has made it to the seventh spot on the Forbes 2022 list of India’s richest billionaires. In 2021, Birla had stepped down from the chairmanship of telecom company Vodafone Idea, which was a result of an unsuccessful merger between Idea Cellular and the Vodafone group. Birla even suggested giving his stake in the debt-strapped and loss-making company to the Indian government. Birla has recently bought Reebok’s India operations.

Sunil Mittal & family

Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal came at the eighth spot on the Forbes 2022 list of India’s richest billionaires. Mittal’s Bharti Airtel is among India’s largest mobile phone operators with more than 474 million customers. Mittal recently increased his shareholding in Bharti Airtel by acquiring a 3.3 per cent stake from his Singapore-based partner Singtel for around USD1.6 billion. He also backed OneWeb this month which will be launching 36 satellites from India’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre-Sriharikota Range (SDSC-SHAR) spaceport.

Dilip Shanghvi

Owner of the fourth-largest makes of speciality generic drugs in the world, Dilip Shanghvi has a net worth of USD 15.0 billion. His company Sun Pharmaceuticals is the most valuable pharma company in India. A large part of the company’s total revenue of USD 4.5 billion comes from international markets. Shanghvi founded the company in 1983 with the aim to produce psychiatric drugs. He is currently the Managing Director of the company.

Uday Kotak

And last, on the list of India’s richest billionaires, we have banker Uday Kotak. He serves as the Executive Vice Chairman and Managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank. With a net worth of USD 14.6 billion, Kotak is India’s richest self-made banker. He used to run a finance firm, which he later converted into the Kotak Mahindra Bank. Today, Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of India’s leading private banks and has investments from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Kotak was also appointed as the non-executive chairman of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services by the Indian government in 2018.