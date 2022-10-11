Off the Bollywood path: Navya Naveli Nanda’s philanthropic approach to life

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bacchan finds herself in the headlines often – primarily for her socially-conscious initiatives and candid approach to conversations around gender norms and the patriarchy. That aside, she’s also quite popular on social media, taking to it frequently to share bits of her life with followers and fans. Here’s all about Navya Naveli Nanda.

“I was brought up being told that ‘privilege comes with responsibility’ and that is exactly what I am following,” Navya Naveli Nanda was quoted saying in an interview with the Indian Express. True to this, the star kid – who also happens to be the co-founder and CEO of women’s health and wellness platform Aara Health – has chosen to tread a path away from the glitz of Bollywood. Stressing on the fact that she’s privileged and aware of it – she aims to give back to the community and bust the patriarchal system that keeps many from having the access to opportunities and safety that a few continue to enjoy.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s entrepreneurial ventures

At the moment, Navya is at the helm of affairs at Aara Health, which builds reliable end-to-end products and services for women. This includes a digital educational platform as well as collaborations with over 100 healthcare experts – including those over at Cleveland Clinic – to produce medically-verified content on subjects like menopause, mental health, nutrition, and fertility. She also heads Project Naveli, which works towards providing women with resources and opportunities in social, economic, mental, physical, domestic, and educational spheres.

She futher stated in an interview with Telegraph India, “Coming from a privileged background I have realised that we women — though we have so many opportunities and privileges — will always face some kind of injustice, be it in the workplace or sometimes even at home.” She further added, “I want to use my privilege responsibly to empower more women and give them the opportunities that I have been lucky to have.” In part, this explains why her first podcast touches upon financial independence, love, relationship, women’s health, and female friendships, amongst other related subjects.

Three generations of women feature in the podcast – including actress (and her grandmother) Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. The young entrepreneur is quite close to her grandmother, whom she deems an inspiration. “She is someone I look up to, not only for work but even just how she is as a woman. I like how she conducts herself personally,” she was quoted saying in Telegraph India.

Relationship with social media

Nanda boasts of about 699k followers on Instagram. She takes to the social media platform quite frequently to discuss her ventures and projects – most of which then make it to the headlines. That said, she’s also quite vocal about conversations around patriarchy and feminism – often having conversations around these on her handle. “We are very used to seeing pictures of peoples’ personal lives, but rarely do we talk about women’s health or domestic violence or sexual health…. So for me, social media is not something I use too much in a personal manner,” she noted.

“There are so many people one can reach through social media and I feel that more than a selfie, if I can put out a piece of information that they may not have known, then I can add value.” Most recently, this approach involved conversing with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan on menstruation and how it’s seen as taboo on a public forum. As per a report, Big B called it a ‘a sign of recreation,’ to which Nanda added that it wasn’t something to be ashamed of.

Despite the attention being consistently on her, Navya Naveli Nanda has reiterated that she does not intend on joining Bollywood. That aside, she’s often seen in interviews and brand deals that champion women empowerment and awareness around it – a sign of her sticking to her business roots and philanthropic heart.

All images: Courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda