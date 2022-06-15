Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record with 89.30 metre javelin throw

India’s ‘golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra set a new national record at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. The ace javelin thrower beat his earlier record of 88.07 metres, which he set in Patiala in March 2021, by setting a new benchmark of 89.30 metres.

Ten months after the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra returned to the playing field to compete at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. And while the match did not win him a gold medal, the Olympian set a new benchmark in the game – he broke the National he had set back in March 2021 in Patiala. His throw of 89.30 metres at the games in Finland, was just short of 90 metres – considered the golden standard in javelin throw – but it was still over a metre higher than his personal best, of 88.07 metres, which he set in Patiala.

Neeraj Chopra sets new national record at Paavo Nurmi Games

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw pic.twitter.com/cBLg4Ke8nh — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 14, 2022

The Paavo Nurmi Games was the first event Chopra participated in after his historic Tokyo Olympics win. The ace javelin thrower, since then, had been busy with other non-athletic work commitments, and after winding those up, he returned to training hard.

The 89.30 metre throw has placed Chopra in the fifth spot on the world season leaders’ list, and he is slowly working to build his throw and strength to cross the 90-metre mark, he said in an earlier media interaction. Earlier, the athlete had set the record by becoming India’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist in athletics, and the second individual gold medallist at the Olympics.

Hero Image: Courtesy of Neeraj Chopra/@Neeraj_chopra1/Twitter; Featured Image: Courtesy of @neeraj__chopra/Instagram