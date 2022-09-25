facebook
Meet Neha Narkhede, the youngest woman entrepreneur on Hurun India Rich List 2022
25 Sep 2022

Meet Neha Narkhede, the youngest woman entrepreneur on Hurun India Rich List 2022

Romaa Daas

Neha Narkhede, the self-made woman entrepreneur who has featured on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 is the youngest Indian-American to achieve this feat. Co-founder and board director of Confluent, a tech-start-up, Narkhede ranked 336 on the Hurun India Rich List.

So, who is this woman tycoon? 37-year-old Neha Narkhede was born in Pune, and she did her graduation from the Savitribai Phule Pune University. Thereafter, she moved to the U.S. in 2006 and pursued her post-graduation from Georgia Institute of Technology.

Neha Narkhede: Things to know about the Indian-American entrepreneur

Neha Narkhede hasn’t just featured on the Hurun India Rich List, she also ranked 57 on Forbes 2022 America’s Richest Self-Made Women and the World’s Top 50 Women in Tech in 2018. With a net worth of Rs 4,700 crores, Narkhede is a trailblazer in her own right.

 

The ‘Confluent’ journey

Based out of Palo Alto in California, Neha was earlier employed with Oracle and LinkedIn, respectively. In 2014, she and her two colleagues left their jobs to co-found Confluent, which helps organisations process large amounts of data on Apache Kafka.

Apart from co-founding Confluent, she is also the co-creator of the popular open-source messaging system Apache Kafka. Narkhede wears many hats – she’s an investor or an advisor to companies including Gem, Block Party, Material Security, Stytch, Abacus AI, StarTree, Xata, Yugabyte, Airplane, Common Room, and more.

Hero Image: Courtesy Neha Narkhede/Linkedin; Featured Image: Courtesy Neha Narkhede Website

Hurun India's richest billionaires Neha Narkhede
Romaa Daas
