What is Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar’s net worth?

Ever since the arrival of Shark Tank India Season 2, Namita Thapar has been trending on the Internet for one reason or the another. The Shark Tank judge recently cracked one of the biggest deals on the show with one of the entrepreneurs getting the biggest investment of INR 1 crore from her for 2.5 % equity. Namita Thapar is surely a force to reckon with, and her whopping net worth only solidifies the fact.

Thapar is the Executive Director (Indian) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by her father, Satish Mehta. Satish is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Managing Director (MD) of the company. Her earnings come from the business and her investments. Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar, who is the President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Let’s take a look at Shark Tank India judge’s whopping net worth.

Here’s a look at the net worth, earnings, & investments of Namita Thapar

Post her 6-year stint at Guidant Corporation, USA, Namita returned to India in 2007 to take on more responsibilities at her father’s company. Before joining Guidant, she held financial and marketing positions with many American businesses including GlaxoSmithKline. She joined Emcure as a CFO and was later appointed as the ED (India). She is also a board member on the India Regional Advisory Board of Fuqua School of Business. She holds the position as a trustee on the TiE Mumbai Board of Trustees, and is also an active member of the Young Presidents Organisation.

Namita Thapar’s net worth

The Shark Tank India judge has a stunning net worth of close to INR 600 crores approx. She is regarded as one of India’s most successful businesswomen. Her stint in Shark Tank India Season 1 and 2 has only made her popular.

Namita Thapar’s other business ventures

Thapar has always enjoyed supporting young entrepreneurs even before her arrival in Shark Tank India. She launched Incredible Ventures Ltd. for the same. The company provides education about businesses and entrepreneurship to young adults. Her venture is dominant in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. Namita is an active investor and pursues new business ideas quite often.

Her fees for Shark Tank India

Thapar earns a great sum as a judge on Shark Tank India. She reportedly charged INR 8 lakh per episode in season 1. Her investments during that season rounded up to INR 10 crore in 25 companies. Her fee has only increased to a bigger number in season 2.

Her successful YouTube stint

Namita Thapar’s YouTube channel also contributes to her net worth. She started a channel called Uncondition Yourself, with Namita Thapar during the pandemic. She has over 28.9k subscribers. The businesswoman invites doctors, health experts, and patients and talks about mental health in each episode.

Namita’s collection of luxury cars

Namita Thapar loves to park the most expensive cars in her garage. She drives a BMW X7 worth around INR 1.50 crores. The car is equipped with a 3.0-L TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine that produces 261 horsepower.

What is Emcure Pharmaceuticals?

The winner of The Economic Times’ ’40 under Forty’ award, Thapar is also a member of the Board of Directors of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra. Emcure produces tablets, capsules, and injectables, and has expanded its operations worldwide. The company’s turnover is approximately US $750 million (INR 6,097 crores). Emcure is functioning in 70 countries. In 2021, the company reported a profit of INR 418 crores on a revenue of INR 6,091 crores.

All images: Courtesy Namita Thapar/Instagram