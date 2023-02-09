All about Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, his net worth and more

Revolutionising the eyewear industry in India, Peyush Bansal co-founded Lenskart in 2010. But he became viral, courtesy Shark Tank India, where he is one of the most appreciated judges on the show. Today, we are looking at Peyush Bansal’s net worth, education, career and more.

Co-Founder, Chief Executive & People Officer at Lenskart, Peyush Bansal created the most diverse online marketplace for prescription and fashion eyewear in India. Even though he founded and ran a bunch of other businesses, he revealed that Lenskart was his one true passion. It is no news that the creator of a multi-crore business has a huge net worth himself. One of the most loved judges on Shark Tank India, Bansal has time and again revealed on the show that he is really passionate about putting technology to good use and creating revolutionary products. The result? Lenskart. Let’s find out Peyush Bansal’s net worth and everything else you need to know about him.

Peyush Bansal’s net worth and more

With over 1,000 stores across India, Lenskart has a valuation of INR 37,500 crores, as revealed on the Kapil Sharma show and co-founder Peyush Bansal has a whopping net worth of INR 600 crores, as per reports. He was also ranked in Fortune India’s list of Best 40 Under 40 entrepreneurs in 2019.

A graduate of McGill University and IIM Bangalore, Peyush Bansal also worked for Microsoft as a Program Manager for a while. After returning to India, he founded Lenskart in November 2010, along with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, as a brand that only sold contact lenses. But slowly they started expanding, and ventured into sunglasses and eyeglasses as well.

According to Lenskart, one-third of India’s population needs spectacles, but doesn’t have access. This makes India the blind capital of the world with over 15 million visually impaired people. This was the thought behind founding Lenskart – to reach the smallest towns of India and make clear vision accessible to people.

Companies Peyush Bansal had before founding Lenskart

After Bansal got back from Washington, ending his stint with Microsoft, he started a bunch of businesses in India. Search My Campus was on one of them, that he started at the basement of his parents’ house, back in December 2007, with a capital of INR 25,00,000.

Some of his other businesses were Flyrr in June 2009, Watchkart, Bagskart, and JewelsKart.

While none of these brands really took off, Bansal invested all his time, energy and ideas in Lenskart and made it the brand that it is today.

All Images: Courtesy peyushbansal/Instagram