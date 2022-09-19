In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II is being laid to rest on 19 September with a state funeral attended by many of the world’s most powerful leaders, following a final ceremonial journey through the streets of London.

Thousands of well-wishers have lined both sides of the streets through which the Queen’s cortège is to pass.

Among the leaders present at the funeral are US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Indian President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Reigning monarchs of other countries, too, have arrived for the Queen’s funeral. Among them are Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden.

The Queen’s final journey

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September. She was 96. Her reign of 70 years is the longest by any British monarch and the second-longest in world history. During this period, the Queen oversaw unprecedented changes in everything — from politics to society.

Her body remained in Scotland till 13 September, during which people, Scottish leaders and members of the royal family paid their respects. The Queen’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on the same day. The following day, the coffin was carried in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen lay in state for four days.

Thousands of people from all walks of life waited in queue for hours to pay their respects to the Queen inside Westminster Hall. During this period, her children, including King Charles III, and her eight grandchildren took turns to stand vigil around her coffin.

Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Royals

(Main image: Screenshot/The Royal Family Channel/YouTube; Featured image: The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter )