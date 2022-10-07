10 questions to ask yourself before you start dating again

Dating is a tricky path to walk down. If you have been there, you know. Here are a few questions to ask yourself before you start dating again.

If you have been single for a while and now you think you are ready to start dating again, then it is only natural to ask certain questions before you take the plunge. You may or may not have someone in your life already, but just knowing that you are ready to put yourself out there is a big step in itself. But as we all know, dating is not an easy thing. Out there is a world of uncertainty, making impressions, ghosting and getting ghosted, the see-saw of fleeting interests and whatnot. What you can do to make this seem a little less daunting is to be sure of yourself even before you start dating. How to get there? By asking yourself these questions.

Questions to ask yourself before you start dating again

Am I ready to date (again)?

A no-brainer, but an extremely important one. Are you actually ready to do what it takes to be in a serious relationship or do you just want to date because you are lonely? Either way, it is extremely important that you have clarity on your process before you get into the world of modern dating.

Am I sure that I am completely over my ex before I can embark on a new relationship?

We often undermine this aspect but think of it from your partner’s POV. Would you like it if your partner was still hung up on their ex and would always bring them up in conversations? No, right?

Am I aware of my red flags?

The biggest red flag in a person is when they think they have none. Self-awareness is so important, not just for dating, but in your day-to-day life as well. Knowing your red flags is a big step toward a healthy relationship.

What have I done to work on them?

The next big step is to determine how to work on them. Whether you go to therapy or work on yourself, its a choice you have to make. Either way, if you know your red flags, working on them is the only solution from thereon.

Do I carry unresolved trauma and how much of it do I end up projecting onto others?

You never know the trauma you are carrying within. But one thing is for sure, your unresolved trauma plays out and contributes greatly to adult relationships and friendships. It is not fair on your partner to bear the brunt of it, right?

What am I bringing to the table?

We all have expectations from a relationship, from a partner. But it is equally important to be aware of what you are bringing to the relationship as an active participant in it.

Am I aware of my attachment style?

Till a few years back, most of us didn’t even know what an attachment style is. Whether you have anxious attachment style, or an avoidant, or any other is something you have to figure out and have that conversation with your partner at the very start of your relationship.

What is/are my love language(s)?

When you know your love language, it just becomes easier to establish comfort with your partner right from the beginning. Physical touch, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, giving/receiving gifts are the major kinds of love languages in romantic relationships.

