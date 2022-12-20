Getting to know Mukesh Ambani’s to be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani is next in line to get married in the Ambani family. The young businessman is already engaged to Radhika Merchant, who often makes headlines when she makes an appearance with Anant Ambani. Earlier this year, her Arangetram ceremony hosted by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani in Mumbai was a spectacle and had people talking about the same. Here’s what we know so far about Ambani’s to be daughter-in-law.

Radhika Merchant: So who is Anant Ambani’s fiancée?

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She completed her schooling at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School, and École Mondiale World School. She then got an IB Diploma from BD Somani International School. Radhika then flew to New York to earn a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from the New York University.

She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. Her first on-stage dance performance or the arangetram was hosted at the Grand Theatre in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on June 5. Ambani’s daughter-in-law also works for the welfare of animals.

The arangetram was attended by many political and Bollywood bigwigs, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray with her two sons, Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray.

Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani’s engagement

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are childhood friends. The two made headlines together in 2018 when a picture of them wearing matching green outfits went viral on the internet. The two are rumoured to have gotten engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019, however, the families have not confirmed the news.

Radhika’s bond with Anant Ambani’s family

Radhika is reportedly very close to Anant’s mother, Nita Ambani and sister, Isha Ambani. She shares a very special bond with Nita, who is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. In fact, during Isha and Shloka Mehta’s 2018 wedding, Ambani’s to be daughter-in-law took an active part in the wedding festivities.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy radhikamerchantfc / Instagram