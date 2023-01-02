Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth: A look at the expensive things owned by the ‘Animal’ star

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood with a whooping net worth. After a long hiatus, the actor returned to the screen with Shamshera and then gave one of the biggest hits of 2022 — Brahmastra. The new year looks pretty promising for the star as the makers of Animal released the first look poster of his character on January 1. The actor can be seen lighting a cigarette while carrying a blood-covered axe. His shirt is blood-soaked, giving him a very rugged look.

The actor has another film titled — Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on his list which means fans would get to see a lot more of Ranbir Kapoor on the screen. The many projects that he has picked up also promise an increase in his net worth. The actor is already one of the most successful stars in Bollywood and the release of Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will only add to his profits. Let’s take a look at his net worth and the expensive things that he owns.

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth: Expensive things owned by the star

Earnings

Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is estimated to be INR 345 crores. The major part of his earnings comes from movies and brand endorsement. Kapoor’s net worth reportedly increases by 40 per cent every year. The actor charges INR 50 crores for a project, plus a share in the profit. His annual income sums up to INR 30 crores.

Brand endorsement engagements

Kapoor is not on social media, but brands do prefer him for brand endorsements. He endorses several big brands like OPPO, Tata AIG, Coca-Cola, and Oreo. He reportedly charges around INR 6 crores for the brand shoots. The actor charges INR 6 crores per brand endorsement.

Financial assets

Ranbir Kapoor is an investor in the music streaming service Saavn. He is also the co-owner of the football team Mumbai City FC.

Luxurious apartments

Son of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir has always lived a lavish life. His luxurious house in Mumbai is approximately valued at INR 16 crores. His Pali Hill house Vastu, where the couple got married, is worth INR 35 crore. The couple is now looking to shift into a new house which is under construction.

His fleet of cars

The Brahmastra actor has many luxurious cars parked in his garage. His fleet of cars includes a Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, and Toyota land Cruiser. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (around INR 2.5 crores) and an Audi R8 (around INR 2.3 crores).

Expensive collection of watches and shoes

Ranbir Kapoor has an expensive collection of watches including brands like Hublot Mexican, Richard Mille RM 010 and a Rolex. His Brahmastra co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, gifted him a Richard Mille RM 010 which is worth INR 50 lakh. The actor is a very big sneakerhead. The actor is often seen sporting a Nike X Off-White sneaker worth INR 2.74 lakhs. He also has a Nike AirMax 1 Atmos priced at INR 81,823.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth is approximately INR 720 crores. Alia’s net worth is valued at INR 517 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

After setting the box office on fire with Brahmastra, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will now be seen in Animal next. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. He will romance Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram