National crush, Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth, expensive things she owns and more

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna became a rage across the country after the super successful 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Referred to as the national crush of India, let’s take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth and the most expensive things owned by her.

Having made her Bollywood debut this year in the film Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna has now become a household name. In her short film career spanning over just six years, Mandanna has achieved great heights. With huge success comes a huge net worth and a luxurious lifestyle. Here’s a sneak peak into Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth and the expensive things she owns.

Rashmika Mandanna net worth

One of the highest paid actresses in South cinema, Rashmika Mandanna charges INR 4 crores per film. That, among other things, contribute to her net worth of US $4 million (INR 33 crores approx).

A self-made star in the true sense of the word, there are a lot of other factors that contribute to Mandanna’s huge net worth. From films to stage shows and brand endorsements, that include some of the biggest names like Kingfisher, Fiona oil, Plump Goodness, Skechers India, Wakefit Mattresses and many more, these all lead to her huge net worth.

Most expensive things owned by Rashmika Mandanna

Fleet of cars

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth is inclusive of an enviable fleet of cars that she owns. She gifted herself a swanky Mercedes Benz-C Class, worth INR 50 lakh. She also owns an Audi Q3 worth INR 40 lakh, which also makes it the most exclusive car in her garage. Besides these, Mandanna also owns a Range Rover, a Toyota Innova and a Hyundai Creta.

Expensive homes

Mandanna bought a luxurious new house in the heart of Bangalore, which is reportedly worth INR 8 crores. She also owns an expensive house in Mumbai, but not much is known about the real estate’s worth.

Luxury accessories

Rashmika Mandanna’s closet is filled with luxury designer handbags, outfits, shoes and more, which all cost in the price range of INR 3-5 lakhs. Mandanna is, right now, the regining superstar of the Telugu film industry, foraying into Bollywood to make a mark there. Her lifestyle is only fit for the massive success she is going through.

If her outings and public appearances are anything to go by, Mandanna likes to slay in her always on-point outfits and accessories. With her fashion at the top of its game, we are envious of her stylish wardrobe.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram