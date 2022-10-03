Road to success: First jobs of popular and successful Indian-origin CEOs

From working behind a bar to being appointed as a management trainee – business magnates, they’re just like us. Here’s looking at the first jobs of Indian-origin CEOs.

Doing justice to the numerous adages around hard work – history has established the need to dive headfirst into the grind to truly rub shoulders with the creme-de-la-creme of the business world. In fact, a steady climb from the ground up is a given. From NetApp frontman George Kurian’s time filling in the roles of a valet and pizza chef to Adobe head Shantanu Narayen’s stint at a start-up – the first jobs of most Indian CEOs are as humble as they come.

Each has either contributed to their exponential growth, shaped their work ethic, or given them invaluable wisdom that’s driven their most life-altering decisions. Whether you’re keen on discovering what some of the world’s richest people were up to in their early days or need some serious career motivation – here’s a peek at what it takes to be at the top of your game.

Indian-origin CEOs and their first jobs

Laxman Narasimhan

Taking over from Howard Schultz – Starbucks’ recently-appointed CEO Laxman Narasimhan is highly celebrated. Currently at the helm of affairs at consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser – he’s described as “an outstanding leader who brings wide experience across the consumer goods sector, both operationally and at scale.” In several interviews, he’s alluded to his difficult childhood, which included several scholarships and multiple jobs to fund his overseas education.

While the exact nature of these jobs aren’t disclosed, what’s known is that his first job post graduation was at the management firm McKinsey where he worked for 19 years until 2012 – climbing the ladder to the positions of director and location manager in New Delhi until he was appointed the Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo in 2012.

Sundar Pichai

Perhaps one of the most popular Indian-origin CEOs, Sundar Pichai leads multinational tech giant Google. Native to Chennai, he studied metallurgical engineering at the prestigious Indian Institute Of Technology Kharagpur before heading to Stanford University for his masters in materials science and engineering. Add to this, an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. Like Narasimhan, his first job was at Mckinsey in 2002 as a management consultant.

Later in 2004, he interviewed for Google, where he was famously asked a question around the email service Gmail. The trick? The company had launched the service that very day, with no fair way for applicants to know enough about it. Pichai reportedly stayed honest, admitting that he did not know enough to comment. He was soon onboarded to lead the product management and innovation vertical for Google’s client software products. Today, he’s known for shaping Chrome, Google Drive, and android.

Shantanu Narayen

US | India is a big part of what Adobe is all about. To hear about ambitious ideas from India in terms of commerce & economy is inspiring. We’ve been expanding dramatically in India. Ease of doing business & focus on digitisation appeals to us: Shantanu Narayen, CEO, Adobe pic.twitter.com/6O97HFPVXv — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

The chairman, president, and CEO of one of the world’s largest, most successful software companies – Adobe – Shantanu Narayen hails from Hyderabad. With a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from the University of California at Berkley – his first job (in 1986) was reportedly at a startup – Measurex Automation Systems – which made computer control systems.

He picked the firm over other, more established multinational firms that were present during campus recruitment. In an interview with Mint, he stated, “In your first job, you are looking for some good experience. It’s much more rapid-fire learning when you are at a start-up.” Interestingly, Later, he moved to senior management positions at Apple and co-founded a photo-sharing startup called Pictra. The rest, as they say, is history. For Narayan, that includes being awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian honour –Padma Shri – and being named president and CEO of Adobe within a short few years.

Leena Nair

At the helm of affairs of French luxury giant Chanel – Leena Nair needs no introduction. The first female CEO of the brand – she was also the youngest and first female Chief Human Resources Officer of consumer goods company Unilever. Naturally, she’s built quite the reputation for herself. An alma-mater of XLRI- Xavier School of Management (Jharkhand) and Walchand College of Engineering (Sangli) a professor steered her in the right path in life.

“One of the best pieces of advice I ever had was before my career even began, from my college professor who sat me down and said, ‘You know what, you’re going to make a pretty lousy engineer. But I think you have a flair for management. You like being with people,” she noted in an interview with Mint. Thus began her career as a trainee on the factory floor of Unilever, where she stuck around for 30 years – going on to lead 1,60,000 people. Her new role puts her in London, “I am so inspired by what @CHANEL stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world,” she tweeted.

Parag Agrawal

An alma-mater of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay – Parag Agarwal took over the reins of Twitter in 2021 from Jack Dorsey. This made him the youngest CEO to lead a Standard and Poor’s (S&P) 500 company. However, his career began with Microsoft as a research intern. Later, he went on to work for Yahoo! and AT&T Labs – joining Twitter’s software team in 2011 and helping its audience growth go from strength to strength.

Sanjay Mehrotra

One of the most successful in the pantheon of Indian-origin CEOs, Mehotra is known for transforming SanDisk Corporation from a start-up to a global powerhouse in just 28 years. It all began when Mehotra graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS Pilani) and moved to the US to pursue higher education – University of California and the Stanford Executive Program (SEP). His first job was at multinational chip manufacturing company Intel – courtesy of his professor Bill Oldham at Berkley.

In an oral history segment with the Computer History Museum, he said, “My first job that I started after leaving UC Berkeley graduate school was working in non-volatile memory. It was actually an EPROM. Working on an EPROM test chip which had a full-blown 64 kilobit of EPROM at that time. He further noted, “. It was really a wonderful opportunity for me. And I was so excited to work on it. I used to work until seven, 8:00 pm, go home, quickly eat dinner, and come back, and then work until 3:00 am.” Today, he’s the CEO of Micron Technology.

Satya Nadella

The Chairman and CEO of Microsoft has held several leadership roles through the course of his career – especially after he joined the company in 1992 as a young engineer. Native to Hyderabad, India – Nadella holds degrees from Mangalore University, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and the University of Chicago. What got the ball rolling post this was his career at Sun Microsystems as a technology staff. Today, he’s on the board of trustees to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre and is on the board of directors of Starbucks.

Rajeev Suri

Born in New Delhi, Rajeev Suri holds a degree from the Manipal Institute of Technology, Karnataka. He also happens to be one of the very few businessmen who doesn’t hold a management degree from a pedigreed MBA institute. His career began in 1989 with Calcom Electronics as a production engineer, going on to work with ICL India and Churchgate Group (Nigeria) before joining Nokia as a system marketing manager in 1995 – the company he went on to be the CEO of in later years. Today, he is the CEO of Inmarsat, a British satellite telecommunications company.

Vikram Pandit

Another popular Indian-origin CEO, Pandit has spent a lifetime in financial services. Currently the head of the Orogen Group, he headed Citi from 2007-2012, pulling it from the depths of an economic crisis before he left. The banker and investor left India at 16, studying at Columbia University, where he also found a job in his early professional years as an economics lecturer. He also had a stint as a professor at Brock University in St. Catharines, Canada. He later went on to join Morgan Stanley as an associate and was later appointed the COO. He’s also a recipient of the country’s third-highest civilian honour – Padma Bhushan.

Nikesh Arora

Indian-origin businessman Nikesh Arora is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks. An alum of Indian Institute of Technology, Boston College, and Northeastern University, he began his career selling computers of Wipro to government officials – going on to join Fidelity Investments where he held important technology management and finance portfolios. Later he joined Softbank Group Corp, where he eventually served as President and COO as well as Google. Speaking to The Print on the potential of India for businesses, he said, “I think it’s India’s moment. We have a demographic opportunity, also young people, right population dynamics, and the GDP growth is phenomenal.” He further noted, “And if we look at the global landscape, India offers a haven of stability and resource and capability, which I think will allow a lot of companies to succeed in the country.”

Ivan Menezes

One of the largest alcoholic beverages companies in the world – Diageo – is led by an Indian-origin CEO. Ivan Menzes holds degrees from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi as well as the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. His career began with Swiss multinational food and drink conglomerate Nestle in 1981. He later went on to also hold positions with Whirlpool Corp. and consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton before he joined Diageo just when the company was first formed in 1997. He went on to hold several important positions in the company before being appointed its lead in 2013.

George Kurian

The current CEO of Cisco Systems, George Kurian was raised in Kerala before enrolling in the prestigious Indian Institute Of Technology, Princeton University, and Stanford University. He began his career by working as a valet, pizza chef, and bartender in college. He later landed a role at software firm Oracle, where he worked for five years to be appointed the senior manager. He’s also had roles in Akamai Technologies, McKinsey & Company, and NetApp.

Feature image: Courtesy World Economic Forum; Hero image: Courtesy Sundar Pichai/Google blog