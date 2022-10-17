Take a look at Rohit Sharma’s net worth and everything that contributes to it

Captain of the Indian national cricket team, Rohit Sharma, has led the team to many victories. Today we are going to look at Rohit Sharma’s net worth.

Born on April 30, 1987, in Nagpur, Sharma hails from Mumbai. He was born in a middle-class family to Gurunath Sharma, who worked as a supervisor in a warehouse, and Purnima Sharma, a homemaker. One of the best batsmen in India today, he started playing cricket when he was just 8. He got his first big break in the national team during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Since then, there’s been no looking back for him. Today, we are looking at his net worth and all the factors that contribute to the whopping amount.

Rohit Sharma’s net worth

At present, Rohit Sharma has a net worth of Rs 190 crores. With incomes from BCCI, IPL, brand endorsements and returns from various investments and assets, Rohit Sharma has accumulated huge wealth. Let’s look further at what his net worth consists of.

BCCI salary

An A+ Grade player in BCCI, Sharma earns about Rs 7 crores annually, as per his contract. Along with that, he also earns a per-match fee after every match. He gets paid Rs 15 lakhs for a test match, Rs 6 lakhs for an ODI and Rs 3 lakhs for a T20 match. These earnings are one of the biggest contributors to Rohit Sharma’s net worth.

IPL salary

One of the most popular cricketing formats in India, IPL is a super lucrative avenue for all cricketers. Rohit Sharma leads the team Mumbai Indians, which is one of the most successful teams in the IPL. He is currently the highest-paid cricketer on the format and in the latest auction, he was retained by Mumbai Indians for Rs 16 crores.

Brand endorsements

This is another huge contributor to Rohit Sharma’s net worth. Sharma endorses as many as 12 brands on his own, and many others as a part of his IPL contract. Brands like Jio and Videocon d2h are parts of his IPL contract. The brands that he independently endorses are Adidas, Maggi, Oppo, Nissan, Lays, Glenmark, CEAT, Aristocrat, IIFL Finance, Highlanders, Relispray, Rasna, Dream 11 and many others. Reportedly, Sharma charges Rs 1-2 crores per endorsement.

Rohit Sharma assets and possessions

For a cricketer of his stature, luxury is inevitable. And the proof is Rohit Sharma’s house and his garage. Rohit Sharma lives in a plush 6,000 sq. ft. 4BHK apartment at Ahuja Towers in Worli in Mumbai, along with his wife and daughter. His flat is on the 29th floor, offering a panoramic view of the sea. The apartment is currently priced at Rs 30 crores.

Apart from the luxurious house, he has a fleet of luxury cars. A Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.15 crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 d worth Rs 88.18 lakh, a BMW X3 that ranges between Rs 56.50 lakh to Rs 62.48 lakh and a Toyota Fortuner. He also owns the superbike Suzuki Hayabusa worth Rs 15 lakhs.

Investments

Apart from all his wealth, Rohit Sharma also has huge investments in different sectors. Real estate projects across the country, luxurious cars, and the stock market are some of his prominent investments. Sharma also has a keen interest in metaverse and NFTs, and he’s interested in launching his own NFT.

