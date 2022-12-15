Looking at ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan’s net worth, expensive things he owns and more

As RRR is creating a splash at the NBR, Golden Globe and now the Critics Choice Awards, it is a proud moment for all Indians and Indian cinema. While Indian cinema is getting represented on a global platform, here’s taking a look at Ram Charan’s net worth, one of the lead actors behind this magnum opus.

An icon of Telugu cinema, Ram Charan needs no introduction. Enjoying the success of his latest film, RRR has turned out to be the biggest of his career so far, both in terms of box-office collections and global recognition. And well a star of his stature lives a star-studded life too, well, at least figuratively. From expensive properties to luxury cars and investments, here’s looking at Ram Charan’s net worth.

What is Ram Charan’s net worth?

Konidela Ram Charan Teja, son of superstar Chiranjeevi, was born on March 27, 1985. Born into luxury and wealth. Ram Charan surely knows a thing or two about living life in luxury. With a net worth of a whopping Rs 1,300 crores as of 2022, the RRR actor is one of the highest paid stars in the South film fraternity.

Ram Charan’s residence and other properties

Ram Charan’s Jubilee Hills bungalow in Hyderabad is worth Rs 30 crores sprawling over 25,000 square feet, where he lives with his wife Upasana Kamineni, father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha. The Hyderabad home features luxurious amenities like, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a huge temple, a gymnasium, a fish pond and more. If that’s not enough, the interiors of his Hyderabad home have been done by Tarun Tahiliani.

He also owns a luxurious penthouse in Mumbai, along with several other properties across the country.

Luxury cars

It is no surprise that Ram Charan’s net worth comprises of expensive wheels that grace his garage. He owns a customised Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, costing Rs 4 crores. He also owns an Audi Martin V8 Vantage, Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover Autobiography, Aston Martin, Ferrari Portofino and more.

Fees from movies

A huge part of Ram Charan’s net worth consists of his charges per movie. It is said that he charges around Rs 15 crores per movie. However, if reports are to be believed, he was offered a whopping Rs 45 crores for his role in Rajamouli’s RRR. In fact, according to Zoom Entertainment, he will be charging a massive Rs 100 crores for his next.

Recently, reports of him being offered Rs 5 crores by Disney+Hotstar to get on board as their brand ambassador also surfaced.

Brands and endorsements

Ram Charan is the face behind many popular brands in India, for which he earns a hefty sum of money, with an average of Rs 1.8 crores per product, per brand. He has endorsed around 34 brands, some of which include Pepsi, Tata Docomo, Volano, Apollo Jiya, Hero MotoCrop, Frooti, and more.

Ram Charan’s businesses

Apart from being one of the best and most bankable actors of this generation, the RRR actor also owns a number of businesses. He owns a film production company called Konidela Production Company, the production company behind Chiranjeevi’s 150th film Khaidi No. 150, that grossed over Rs 164 crore at the box office that was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

He also owns an airline service called TruJet, that runs about five to eight flights daily. Now if that’s impressive, tell us what is.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram