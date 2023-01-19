A look at the glitzy details that make up ‘RRR’ star Jr NTR’s net worth

With a thriving career that’s only been bolstered by the wild success of the historical-fiction film RRR – Jr NTR’s net worth has gone from strength to strength. Here’s a look at all the assets and investments that make up the wealth of one of the biggest names in Tollywood.

A name that often appears in the list of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry – Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. (Jr. NTR) needs no introduction. With an influential family – courtesy of his filmmaker-politician grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) – to back him, he’s built a reputation for being one of the most bankable stars of the generation. This journey began with Ramayanam – which won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film that year.

Soon enough, he added blockbuster hits like Aadi (2002), Simhadri (2003), and Temper (2015) to his filmography. At the moment, he’s in the headlines for the award-winning, S. S. Rajamouli-led RRR – all while prepping for his 30th project with director Koratala Siva. Naturally, it’s no surprise that the star has accumulated quite the wealth – complete with luxury cars, elegant properties, and swanky tech. Here’s looking at Jr. NTR’s net worth.

Jr. NTR’s Net Worth

Although there aren’t any official reports on Jr. NTR’s net worth, multiple sources point to an approximate value of USD 70 million (INR 571 crore approx.). This is largely courtesy of his films. For instance, Forbes India reported that Janatha Garage (2016) alone raked in about INR 132 crore – the fastest Telugu grosser since Baahubali: The Beginning. Another report by Deccan Herald notes that RRR collected a jaw-dropping INR 1131.1 crore worldwide.

Fees per film, including RRR

Considering movies are his primary source of income, the amount Jr. NTR charges for each appearance is key to his collective wealth. A report by Times Of India notes that he was earlier paid about INR 12 crore per film. However, The Siasat Daily states that he charged the makers of RRR up to INR 45 crore. Post the film’s success, he’s hiked his fee up to INR 60-80 crore per film.

Expansive properties

A luxurious bungalow in the upscale locality of Jubilee Hills houses the ‘Young Tiger of Tollywood,’ and his family. As per multiple reports, the property cost just about INR 25 crore and boasts of elegant interiors and lush green cover. That aside, The Siasat Daily reports that the actor also bought a six-and-a-half acre farmland – named ‘Brindavanam’ – in Gopalapuram, the outskirts of Hyderabad as a birthday present for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. He then spent about INR 9 crore developing it. He also reportedly owns several properties in Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Luxury cars, swanky watches, and a private jet

Doing justice to the adage – ‘live life king size,’ Jr. NTR has a fleet of fast rides. Hindustan Times reports that he was the first Indian to own a Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. A class apart from most other SUVs, the actor picked a Nero Noctis (black) option that is priced at about INR 5 crore. He also secured a custom number plate for it that cost him a little over INR 15 lakh. This aside, he owns a Range Rover Vogue (INR 2 Crore), Porsche 718 Cayman (INR 1 crore), BMW 720LD (INR 2 crore), and Mercedes Benz GLS 350d (INR 1 crore).

This aside, the actor travels in style – courtesy of his private jet that Times Of India estimates to be worth INR 80 crore. It’s parked in the Shamshabad International Airport, Hyderabad and shuttles the actor whenever work demands it. He does this, while sporting one of his many luxury watches, the likes of which include the Richard Mille F1 edition that set him back by about INR 4 crore.

This wealth is only slated to grow in the future, especially with Jr. NTR noting in an interview with the Gulf News that he aims to further expand the scope of his art. “As an actor I have always wanted to travel beyond languages,” he said, before adding, “We are all separated through linguistics, but ultimately we all believe in drama … As an artist, I would love to explore and take risks.”

All images: Courtesy Jr. NTR