Meet Shafali Verma, who led India to the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup win

India doesn’t just love cricket – we worship the sport and keep our players on a high pedestal. The latest to join this bandwagon is a 19-year-old girl who steered India to the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and came back home with the trophy. Meet Shafali Verma and find out everything about her.

On January 29, the Indian U19 Women’s Indian cricket team met England’s on the field and scored a historic 7-wicket win over them at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The Verma-led brigade made their way to secure and bring home the World Cup. “This is just the beginning,” said Shafali Verma after the win, and it indeed is. The U19 India captain who has started her senior international career already, is all set to join the senior team in the T20 World Cup starting in Cape Town on February 10. Let’s find out more about the woman of the hour, Shafali Verma.

Who is Shafali Verma?

Born on January 28, 2004, in Rohtak, Haryana, Verma is the youngest cricketer to play in a Women’s T20 International match for India. She is also the youngest player ever to have represented India in all three formats of international cricket.

At the age 15, she shot to fame during the women’s exhibition match that was played towards the end of IPL season in 2019. Even though she didn’t score a lot, everyone took notice of her passion, grit, her clarity of shot-selection and other skills of the game.

Humble beginnings and claim to fame

Having grown up in a small town like Rohtak, Verma didn’t have access to women’s cricket academies in her town. That is when she decided to disguise as a boy and get training in the sport. She did have her father’s support though, who had reluctantly agreed to her plan.

Before getting into international cricket, Verma played for Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge, where she scored 34 runs off 31 balls. From there on, there has been no stopping her. Soon after, she was named in the Women’s Twenty20 International (WT20I) squad for the series against South Africa, where she made her WT20I debut for India at the age of 15 in September 2019. In the same tournament, she became the youngest half-centurion for India in international cricket in India’s match against West Indies.

In her first ever series in international cricket, she was named the ‘Player of the Series’.

Cut to January 2020, Shafali Verma was announced in India’s squad for the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and landed herself a central contract with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Just ahead of the tournament, Verma ranked as World number one batter in women’s T20I cricket.

On winning the World Cup, Verma said, “I am someone who focuses on task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup and we have won that today. I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior set-up and gel with the team and win the World Cup.”

