Suryakumar Yadav: Here’s all you need to know about the star cricketer

Unless you’re living under a rock, that Team India is setting new records at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is not news. But the man of the moment is none other than batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who’s been setting and smashing records every innings.

On November 8, 2022, Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian player to score a thousand T20-International runs in a calendar year. Playing the final Super 12 stage match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia, Yadav scored an impressive 61 not out off just 25 balls. His innings consisted of six fours and four sixes. As he is all over today’s headlines, we take a look at who Suryakumar Yadav is.

Who is Suryakumar Yadav?

Born on September 14, 1990, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Suryakumar Yadav is a right-handed middle order batter and right-arm spin bowler in the Indian international cricket team. Currently, he is the number one batsman in the world in T20I, following his position as the world’s best no. 4 batsmen in T20 cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav early life

Born to Ashok Kumar Yadav who migrated from Ghazipur to Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav developed a knack for the sport when he was quite young. Having learnt cricket from playing gully cricket in the streets of Varanasi, Yadav was finally enrolled in a cricket camp at BARC colony in Chembur at the age of 10 after they moved to Mumbai.

When he turned 12, he went to the Elf Vengsarkar Academy where he was mentored by former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar.

Later while studying at Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Yadav won the MA Chidambaram Trophy for the best Under-22 cricketer of the year in 2011. His impressive innings of 721 runs at an average of 80.11 in seven matches, including four fifties and a couple of centuries further cemented his position as a promising cricketer.

Family life

Yadav met his wife Devisha Shetty for the first time in 2012 at the R.A. Podar College Of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai, where he was bowled over by her dancing skills. He now stays in Chembur, Mumbai, with his parents, sister, wife and two dogs, Oreo and Pablo.

Domestic and international career

Yadav started off by playing club cricket for Parsi Gymkhana club in Mumbai, for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) team and other clubs such as Shivaji Park Gymkhana club and Dadar Union club in Mumbai’s club cricket circuit.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2010-11 where he scored 73 runs for his Mumbai team. In the 2013-14 season, he became one of the top scorers of the team.

He played for Mumbai Indians in IPL in 2012, where he played just one match and got out without scoring any runs. In 2014, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders and in 2015, he scored a match-winning 46 runs off 20 balls with five sixes against MI at Eden Gardens. After this he was named the vice-captain of the team. He was bought back by Mumbai Indians in 2018 for Rs 3.2 crores.

In his international career, he was named in India’s Twenty20 International squad for their series against England in February 2021 and made his debut on March 14, 2021.

In June 2021, Yadav was announced as a part of India’s One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International squads for the series against Sri Lanka, where he made his ODI debut on July 18, 2021.

Currently in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, he was ranked World No. 1 in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen on October 30, 2022.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram