Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani

The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a director of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani is a billionaire in her own rights. Today we are looking at the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani.

At just 20 years old, she married Mukesh Ambani in 1985, and is the most influential woman business leader in Asia today. With a family wealth of more than Rs 8,000 crores, she is the first Indian woman to become a member of the prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC). with great money comes a great lifestyle. Nita Ambani owns a huge list of ridiculously expensive things, Antilia included, and we have listed a few of them.

Here are some of the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani

Audi A9 Chameleon

The Ambanis and their love for wheels is not new.This limited-edition car costs more than Rs 90 crore in the market. Developed by Spanish designer Daniel Garci, this car has an electronic paint system installed that allows the driver to change the exterior colour with just a click of a single button.

One of the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani, the engine of this car is a 4.0-litre V8 with nearly 600 horsepower.

Jewellery collection

Designed in different parts of the world, next on the list of the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani is her jewllery collection. From diamond chokers to traditional gold jewellery, she has it all. Diamonds, emralds and all other precious stones worth crores grace her jewellery collection.

For daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding, Nita Ambani picked a traditional polki rani haar with inlaid emeralds complete with a traditional haath phool.

Designer saree collection

Nita Ambani’s gorgeous sarees have been the talk of the town every time she has worn them. But this particular saree gave everyone a run for their money when Ambani wore it. At Rs 40 lakhs, it was one of the world’s most expensive sarees. Adorned with handwoven art studded with some real diamond and gold, the saree also featured some rare gemstones like ruby, pukhraj, emerald, pearls, and others. The highlight of the saree, however, was the blouse. It had a beautiful picture of Lord Krishna embroidered atop the back of it. The saree was designed by Sivalingam, the director of Chennai Silks.

Her customised lipstick collection

One of the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani is her extremely rare collection of some of the most expensive lipsticks in the world. Not just that, she has a huge collection of personalised lipsticks that were curated just to match her outfits. The packaging is done in silver and gold and it reportedly costs Rs 40 lakhs.

Luxury tea set from Japan

Nita Ambani has been open about how her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta introduced her to the world of fabulous tea. Now she loves teas so much that she owns a tea set from Noritake, which is Japan’s oldest crockery brand. At Rs 1.5 crores, it is one of the most expensive things owned by Nita Ambani. And you’d be wrong to think that she only saves this tea-set for important occasions. In fact, she likes to have her daily tea in it.

