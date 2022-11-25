You need to know these facts about BTS member RM before his album ‘INDIGO’ releases

The world has given us ground-breaking leaders since the dawn of history. And today, there are many great leaders, teams and individuals who are making extraordinary contributions. One such team is the biggest global boyband BTS. And, one such individual is the group’s leader — Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM. The Grammy nominated songwriter will soon be releasing his first debut studio album INDIGO and fans are extremely excited.

The multimillionaire South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, art collector and nature lover has healed millions in the world with his lyrics and music. With around 200 KOMCA credits under his name, RM of Bangtan Sonyeondan (popularly known as BTS) is the youngest and the most credited Korean artist on the Korean Music Copyright Association. From rapping in local hip-hop circles to giving us his debut studio album INDIGO, slated for a December 2 release in 2022, RM has definitely come a long way.

Wish to know more about RM? We have you covered.

Here are some fascinating facts about RM from BTS that you may have missed

BTS’ RM started as an underground rapper

RM started his musical journey as an underground rapper and went by various names including Largo, The Nexist, Stealo and the very popular Runch Randa. In the first episode of MapleStory X BTS, RM reveals how the origin of Runch Randa went back to the MMORPG MapleStory and how the name was inspired by it.

In his first mixtape RM, the South Korean rapper takes listeners on an autobiographical journey from Runch Randa to Rap Monster and focuses on his transition from the underground hip-hop rapper to being an idol trainee for Big Hit Entertainment in 2010.

RM is an Ilsan prince and the first one to join BTS

Born on September 12 1994, in Ilsan, South Korea, BTS’ phenomenal leader RM is the first official member of the band. He holds the positions of the leader, the main rapper and the spokesperson in Bangtan Sonyeondan. During the 2018 UN General Assembly, RM opened his speech by talking about the beautiful Ilsan. The rapper has also mentioned Ilsan in the lyrics of BTS’ B-side track “Ma City,” from their fourth extended-play album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Part 2.

Many from the ARMY believe that “Ilsan – the place where I want to be buried even after I die, It’s the city of the flower, city of Mon[ster],” are some of the most beautiful lines to be ever written by RM.

RM’s mixtape journey

RM released his first mixtape, RM, on March 20 2015, with ten incredible tracks and he was the first BTS member to do so. The mixtape was released on SoundCloud and debuted #12 on billboard’s world albums. And that was just the beginning of his mixtape journey. RM released his second and most loved mixtape, Mono on October 23 2018 and called it a ‘playlist’ rather than a mixtape. Mono is available on Spotify, Apple Music and SoundCloud. RM’s Mono charted at #26 in Billboard 200 and has over 1 million song sales. Three tracks from Mono also have their own music videos on YouTube as well.

KOMCA King RM

RM recently scored his 200th credit on Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). This happened right after his latest collaboration with Balming Tiger for “Sexy Nukim.” It’s definitely a proud moment for BTS as RM has now extended his record as the youngest most credited artist on KOMCA.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is RM’s ‘English parent’

It might be a little difficult to learn a completely new language from a TV show but it’s not impossible and RM has proven it. And, he has mentioned it time and again on various platforms that he got fluent in English by watching the popular television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The Bangtan Sonyeondan leader was last seen discussing the same with Trevor Noah during the 2022 Grammys. RM called it his ‘English parent’.

BTS Leader RM is an excellent Orator

Did you know RM of BTS has prolific oratory skills? Well, the Grammy nominated songwriter earned worldwide recognition for his famous ‘Love Yourself’ speech at the UN General Assembly in 2018. Following this, RM, along with the other BTS members, once again made a thought provoking speech at the UN Assembly in 2020.

RM was also a part of the season 2 of Intersections: The Art Basel Podcast, which was released on Spotify on 23 June 2022.

RM’s keen interest in MCing

In 2018, RM mentioned The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge as the programme he wanted to appear on and now he will soon be the MC of the programme. And, that is what you call the circle of life.

RM’s episode of the TvN show, will air at 8:50 pm (KST), on December 2. This is his second appearance in a tv show since TvN’s own Sexy Brain VS Problematic Men in 2015.

The BTS rapper with a ‘sexy brain’

BTS leader RM’s intelligence is no joke. No doubt the group’s member Jin loves the rapper’s ‘sexy brain.’ Recently, TvN’s educational show The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge described RM as “an icon of the young generation” and someone with “extraordinary intellectual curiosity and sensibility, also known for having an IQ as high as 148.” Other than Korean, RM can speak three more languages ​​— English, Chinese and Japanese. The rapper also comes under the top one percent of people with high IQs in Korea.

RM has coined his own self-care term – ‘Namjooning’

Does Namjooning sound familiar to you? Well, Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS, who coined the term ‘Namjooning,’ has made it a worldwide trend. So much so that Urban Dictionary has included the word with the definition, “the act of living as Kim Namjoon. This includes, taking walks through parks, admiring nature, hanging out with crabs, and having fun with friends.” Self-care at its best indeed.

Within the fandom, a lot of Army members are also seen Namjooning for deeper causes. During RM’s 29th birthday celebration, a section of the Filipino BTS Army went ahead and launched numerous activities including book donation drives and adoption of native tree seedlings for planting.

RM loves freestyle rap

Did you know RM had also released a lot of freestyle on BangtanTv during his early years? In his “Rap Monster Freestyle 3” , he mentions the struggles of his trainee years, the worries of the future and his love for rap and Bangtan.

The lyrics, “In training room 84**, there’s still going to be a piece of white paper with the words BANGTAN, just the thought of it makes my heart beat faster,” are enough to tug at your heartstrings.

Emerging art collector

RM’s love for art started after a visit to the Art Institute of Chicago in 2018, while the band was on tour. Since then, the South Korean rapper has been visiting museums worldwide and collecting a diverse set of works by domestic and foreign masters and emerging artists.

RM, who is part of the international art magazine Apollo’s ‘40 Under 40 Asia Pacific list of 2022’, believes that ‘art embraces the world of dream and disorder.’ One of RM’s latest art developments include the December 2021 visit to the exhibition hall of Hyung-geun Yun (1928-2007) in Texas, USA. He also visited the Frieze Seoul Art Fair in September 2022.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan leader often uses Instagram to share his art collection. An August 2022 snippet of his home reveals a USD 1.2 million sculpture by American multidisciplinary artist Roni Horn. The work is titled Untitled (But the boomerang that returns is not the same one I threw), 2013–17.

RM is a huge KAWS enthusiast

RM is an ardent lover and supporter of KAWS — an American artist known for his toys, figurines and clothing brand. He is often seen sharing KAWS artworks on his social media platforms.

RM’s military enlistment

BTS is enlisting for the military and the official announcement was made on twitter by Bighit Music on October 17, 2022. Although the statement didn’t reveal the exact date of RM’s military enlistment, there are speculations going among Army that the Bangtan Sonyeondan leader might serve his term from either December 2022 or February 2023.

The last archive of RM’s twenties — INDIGO

The Bangtan Sonyeondan leader calls his first official solo album INDIGO the last archive of his twenties. According to Big Hit Music’s notice, through the album, “RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases a wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.” Well, we are sure everyone’s excited about RM’s debut studio album. INDIGO releases at 2 pm (KST) on December 2.

(Main and Featured image: courtesy BIGHIT MUSIC/Twitter)