15 things to know about Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for 70 years till her death

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022. She was 96. According to an official statement, the Queen died peacefully. Here’s looking at things you need to know about Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II was only 10 years old when she became heir to the throne in 1936 upon the accession of her father, King George VI. In 1947, she married Prince Mountbatten (later Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh). They remained together till his death in 2021.

Following the sudden passing of her father in 1952, Elizabeth was immediately named Queen. At the time, she was on an official trip to Kenya. Her coronation was held in 1953, and she celebrated the Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees as the Queen in 1977, 2002 and 2012, respectively. In 2015, she surpassed the record of the 63-year reign of Queen Victoria. The Platinum Jubilee of her reign, a landmark moment in her life, was celebrated on the occasion of her 70 years on the throne on 6 February 2022.

Following her death, her eldest son, Charles, became the King. He will be known as King Charles III. In a statement, King Charles III said that the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” and that her loss would be “deeply felt” around the world.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he said.

The King added that he and his family would be “comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Things to know about Queen Elizabeth II

Her last official duty

Queen Elizabeth II performed her last official duty on 6 September, two days before her death, when she met incumbent Prime Minister Liz Truss at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The meeting also marked her first public appearance since July 2022.

The Queen was dressed in a tartan skirt and cream cardigan. She carried her trademark Launer handbag around her arm and held a cane in her hand.

“The queen received in audience the right honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This was the first time since Queen Victoria’s reign in 1885 when the handover of power took place at Balmoral. Outgoing and incoming Prime Ministers usually meet the reigning monarch at Buckingham Palace in London.

Buckingham Palace had said that the Queen was experiencing “episodic mobility issues” which was the reason behind the change of place for the discharge of the constitutional duty.

The Queen’s reign lasted around 30 percent of US history

Her reign was so long that she saw 14 US presidencies or about 30 percent of the existence of the United States. Except for Lyndon B. Johnson, she met all US presidents at least once.

Her first meeting with a sitting US President was with Harry S. Truman (pictured), who invited her to the White House when she was still a princess in 1951. Her last was in 2021 at Cornwall with current US President Joe Biden.

One of the most notable moments from her American visits was in 1991 when then US President George H.W. Bush took the Queen to her first baseball game, which was played between Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics at the Memorial Stadium in Baltimore.

During her seven-decade-long reign, Queen Elizabeth II saw 15 British prime ministers in power, starting with Winston Churchill to the incumbent Liz Truss, and seven Roman Catholic Popes.

The first reigning British monarch to visit China

In 1986, Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch in history to visit mainland China. During her six-day tour accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, she met then-Chinese President Li Xiannian and visited several of the country’s most famous sites, including terracotta warriors in Xi’an and the Great Wall in Beijing. She also visited Shanghai, Kunming and Guangzhou.

At the state banquet in her honour at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, she said, “Some 390 years ago my forebear, Queen Elizabeth I, wrote to the Wan Li Emperor expressing the hope that trade might be developed between England and China. The messenger met with misfortune and that letter never arrived. Fortunately, postal services have improved…Your message inviting us here arrived safely, and it has given me great pleasure to accept it.”

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations

A series of events were held for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Queen in June 2022 — the last attended by her. It was a momentous occasion, warranting festivities throughout the year before ending with a four-day event in June.

For the first time, beacons were lit in each of the capital cities of all Commonwealth countries, along with over 1,500 beacons across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories.

Other celebrations included the Derby at Epsom Downs and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The two birthdays

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926, but the UK does not celebrate the momentous occasion on that date. Instead, the Queen’s official birthday celebrations were always held in June in an event known as Trooping the Colour.

The ceremonial event has been one of the biggest celebrations in the UK. It started as the monarch’s birthday over 260 years ago. On the occasion, more than 200 horses, 400 musicians and 1,400 parading soldiers march through London.

Members of the Royal Family, including the Queen, moved alongside the parading troops from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade. The streets were always filled with crowds, waving flags and trying to catch a glimpse of the Queen.

It is on this occasion that the royals gathered at the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past by Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft.

The last Trooping the Colour 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II was held on 2 June.

The colour of her attire for formal outings

On formal public occasions, Queen Elizabeth II was often seen wearing a hat and a pair of gloves. But it is the colour of her attire that drew the attention of fashion enthusiasts. The British monarch mostly dressed in bright colours, including neon, yellow, orange, lemon, fuchsia and light green.

The reason behind choosing these colours was revealed in the documentary, The Queen at 90, where Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the daughter-in-law of the Queen, said that the bright colours help the people easily spot Her Majesty.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the queen’,” Sophie said, adding, “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”

The Queen has had more than 30 corgis during her reign

One of the things to know about Queen Elizabeth II was her love for the corgi breed. She was often photographed petting the diminutive dogs, of which she had many over the years.

In 1933, when she was still a princess, Elizabeth and her sister, Princess Margaret, were gifted two corgis — Dookie and Jane — by their father King George VI.

On her 18th birthday in 1944, Princess Elizabeth received her own corgi, Susan. Whisper, her last corgi, died in 2018.

Before her death, the Queen had two dorgis — a cross between a corgi and a dachshund — named Vulcan and Candy.

The Queen began horse riding at age four

Queen Elizabeth II was still a toddler when she was gifted her first ride — a pony. The Shetland mare was named Peggy and was presented to the Queen by her grandfather, King George V.

The Queen also bred horses and had around 25 steeds receiving training at the royal stables every season. Over 1,600 races have been won by her thoroughbreds.

She was often photographed riding horses at Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral.

Her favourite horse was Burmese, gifted to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in 1969 at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. She rode Burmese for 18 years at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, indicating her fondness for the horse.

She walked incognito among jubilant crowds on Victory in Europe Day

Years ago, when the Allied forces defeated the Axis powers, people around the world celebrated in unison. On 8 May 1945, the Queen, who was still a 19-year-old princess, and Princess Margaret, witnessed celebrations on the streets that marked the Victory in Europe Day. After seeking permission from their parents — King George VI and Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother) — the two went out into the crowd in a party of 16.

In a BBC broadcast aired over 30 years later, the Queen revealed more about the night.

“I remember we were terrified of being recognised. So I pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes,” she said before adding that she had to wear the cap in the right way after a Grenadier officer in her party protested.

She said she walked miles through the street.

“I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief,” the Queen recalled in a voice that revealed her excitement at the time.

‘I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief.’ The Queen was 19 years old on VE Day. More than thirty years later, she recorded her memories for a unique BBC Broadcast. #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/jWf4bebj2e — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2020

A Royal Night Out (2015), a British comedy-drama, is a fictionalised retelling of that night.

She delivered her first public address at the age of 14

One of the other things to know about Queen Elizabeth II was that her first address was aired from the drawing room of Windsor Castle as part of the BBC’s Children’s Hour. It was a month after England was bombed by the Germans and the people needed morale-boosting.

On 13 October 1940, Princess Elizabeth addressed the children who had been forced to live away from their families during the evacuation drive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“Thousands of you in this country have had to leave your homes and be separated from your fathers and mothers. My sister Margaret Rose and I feel so much for you, as we know from experience what it means to be away from those you love most of all. To you living in new surroundings, we send a message of true sympathy and at the same time we would like to thank the kind people who have welcomed you to their homes in the country,” she said.

The Queen served in World War II

The Queen has the distinction of being the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

As such, she served in World War II, joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS), which was the women’s branch of the British Army, at the age of 18. She was granted the honorary rank of the second subaltern on 24 February 1945. She was later promoted to Junior Commander, the then female equivalent rank of Captain.

During her days in the Army, she trained to be a mechanic and learned to drive.

In fact, she also used her rationing coupons and the gift of 200 coupons from the British government during the war to pay for her own wedding dress, which had an iconic 13-foot-long train and over 10,000 imported seed pearls from the US.

The Queen never needed a license to drive

Because, of course, she was the Queen. She was spotted driving many times in the past, be it a Range Rover or a Jaguar. The Queen drove foreign dignitaries, too. In 1998, she famously took the then Prince (later King) Abdullah of Saudi Arabia on a tour of the Balmoral Estate.

However, neither did her cars needed license plates nor did she ever have to carry a driver’s license.

This is because all driving licenses in the UK were issued in her name. As such, it was irrelevant if the Queen issues a driving license to herself.

All other royals are, however, required to clear a driving test and obtain a license before taking their machines for a spin on the roads of the UK.

It is also the same reason the Queen was never issued a passport. As the British monarch, all British passports have been issued in her name.

The Queen was a huge fan of James Bond

In October 2021, royal biographer Gyles Brandreth told Express that the Queen loves all the early James Bond films.

“The fun of spending time with her was finding out unexpected things about her…She really did love all the early James Bond films,” Brandreth said.

According to the royal biographer, the Queen prefers the earlier ones “before they got so loud.”

The Queen was also fondly known for her appearance next to Daniel Craig’s Bond character at the Opening Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics. In the six-minute-long sequence, Bond arrives at Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen for the stadium. A chopper painted in the colours of the British flag takes them to the venue and they ‘parachute’ out of it. But, of course, the Queen didn’t jump from the chopper. A stuntman was used for the scene.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family have often attended James Bond film screenings and have met the cast, including the late Sean Connery — the first Bond.

Essie’s Ballet Slipper was the Queen’s favourite nail polish

Since 1989, the Queen remained loyal to the particular type of nail polish from Essie. She almost exclusively wore the famous pink shade.

According to the brand, the Queen’s hairdresser sent a letter to Essie, requesting a bottle of Ballet Slippers to be sent to Buckingham Palace more than 30 years ago.

The price of the nail paint? Just Rs 678.67 (SGD 12).

The Queen had an official bagpiper

Since 1843, the British monarchy has had an official bagpiper whose prime duty is to play for the monarch every morning. Queen Victoria created the position reportedly after she discovered that the Marquess of Breadalbane had her own piper.

The bagpiper was assigned to play for Queen Elizabeth II at her residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral and Holyroodhouse, every morning at 9 am for 15 minutes with a one-minute break.

Officially known as the Sovereign’s Piper and designated as Pipe Major, the person appointed to the position accompanied the Queen everywhere she went and played at State banquets.

Scott Methven, an Afghan war veteran, was the 15th Pipe Major and served from 2017 to 2019. When his wife was diagnosed with cancer, the Queen immediately asked him to tend to her and did not appoint anyone in his place, despite the British Army proposing another appointment.

It was the first time in 175 years (barring a break of four years during World War II) that there was no official bagpiper of the Queen. Unfortunately, Methven’s wife didn’t survive, but he returned to duty and served until February 2019.

Methven was succeeded by Pipe Major Richard Grisdale. The current Pipe Major is Paul Burns, who was appointed in 2021.

(Hero Image: Courtesy Ministry of Information official photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons; Featured Image: Courtesy The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore.