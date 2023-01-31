The bold, bizarre case of Uorfi Javed and her sartorial choices

Hailing from Lucknow, Uorfi Javed is now a few years old in the industry. After doing a couple of shows on television, Urfi entered Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant and was able to win hearts within the one week that she was inside the house. What made more buzz than her being inside the controversial house, was her clothes. Urfi Javed wore a number of bizarre dresses on the show, but what made people take note of her was the garbage bag dress that she wore during her stint.

This was the beginning of a phenomenon – a phenomenon called the ‘bizarre dresses’ worn by Urfi Javed. She became the talk of the town for her sartorial choices. Her clothes became headlines with many big celebrities even discussing her sense of fashion. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Urfi Javed started making clothes out of absurd things. From a fake nails dress to a dress made out of safety pins, Urfi Javed did it all. Let’s take a look at some of her famous looks that created waves online.

A look at the clothes that made people notice Urfi Javed

Her dress made out of watches

Never would have anyone imagined that someone will wear clothes made out of watches, but Javed did it almost effortlessly. She posted a video where she can be seen wearing a skirt made out of several watches. She paired the strange skirt with a plain t-shirt and gave everyone something new to discuss.

Urfi Javed’s flower dress

Flowers are a common accessory when it comes to vogue dressing styles. Urfi took this to another level by wearing a bikini just made out of yellow flowers. She tied her hair in a fancy braid hairstyle and posed for the camera.

Urfi Javed’s chain dress

Yes, you read it right. The social media sensation did the unimaginable and wore a top made out of chains that we use for bikes and bicycles. She even posted how the heavy chains caused red marks on her neck.

A dress made out of pins worn by Urfi Javed

Pins are a very crucial part of vanity, but Urfi Javed once again made a new cloth out of it. She made a dress by attaching several pins together. She wore a black bikini under the dress made out of pins to accentuate the look. This was one of the boldest clothes worn by her.

A dress made out of blades

Blades are the most dangerous things to handle, but Urfi Javed made a dress out of these as well. She called it the ‘perfect dress for introverts.’

A dress made out of her own photos

Urfi Javed took self-obsession to another level when she wore a dress made out of her own photos. She clicked a couple of pictures in a white top and took a couple of portraits. She then got polaroids made out of these photos and made a dress out of them.

The dress made out of disco balls

Disco ball dresses are a common red carpet option for celebrities, but when Urfi did it, she took it a level higher. She covered just her face and her chest area with disco ball mirrors.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy Uorfi/ Instagram