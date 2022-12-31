Vineeta Singh’s net worth: Taking stock of the wealth of Sugar Cosmetics’ founder

Business mogul and fitness enthusiast Vineeta Singh has an impressive net worth to her name. Her wealth, largely courtesy of her inclusive, cruelty-free makeup brand Sugar Cosmetics, is underlined by years of struggle, intelligent investments, and unflinching drive. Here’s all about the self-starter.

Shark Tank India – the entrepreneurship-based reality show that’s modelled on the eponymous global rendition – was quite the hit in India. The series sees business people (sharks) invest in ventures they deem profitable. Each comes with thriving businesses and plenty of wisdom to go around. Vineeta Singh – one of the many judges – is no exception. Known to lead Sugar Cosmetics by example, she’s championed inclusivity while spotlighting the difficulties women face in her industry. From humble means, she’s built an empire that now backs luxury cars, swanky homes, and her exciting investments in the show. Here’s a look at her wealth and assets.

Vineeta Singh’s Net Worth

A report by CNBC earlier this year placed Vineeta Singh’s net worth at an estimated INR 300 crores. This largely has to do with her startup Sugar Cosmetics – which she founded in 2012 after noticing a dearth of quality cosmetics – which were cruelty-free and inclusive of all skin types – in India.

A gamble with Sugar Cosmetics

This journey, however, began as early as the age of 17 when she’d decided on running her own business. An IIT and IIM degree later, she’d landed an impressive job – as per a report by News18 – with Deutsche Bank which promised her a whooping INR 1 crore per year. However, she turned the offer down to start her own business “Several people, including my parents, asked, ‘What are you proving by not taking up the job?’ But I didn’t let it get to me,” she said.

She invested her own money towards the venture, raising funds and navigating the challenges of being a woman in a ‘man’s world.’ “Once, an investor refused to meet me. He wanted to talk business with a ‘man’. But I let my work do the talking,” she stated in an Instagram post. Today, the brand is one of the most recognizable in the country, employing several people. “We’re now a team of over 1500–75% of which are women!,” she notes. It’s worth noting that despite competition from brands like Lakme and Maybelline, her brand stands out for quality products at affordable rates.

Luxury cars and an elegant home

When she first started out, Singh lived in a matchbox home in Mumbai, often dealing with floods come monsoon. Today, however, she lives in a luxurious home in Powai, which she shares with her husband (and Sugar Cosmetics co-founder) Kaushik Mukherjee and their children. As per a report by the Times of India, the house has picturesque French windows that let in light, elegant blue sofas, and an expansive balcony. While the valuation for this is unknown, it’s worth noting that a home in her neighbourhood can go for up to INR 80,000 per sq.ft. In another report by India Times, she was revealed to own a Mercedes Benz GL-Class – a swanky ride that is priced upwards of INR 80 lakhs approx.

Investments and fees per episode of Shark Tank

As per the report by CNBC, Singh’s yearly income is estimated to be INR 15 crore approximately. She also charges INR 5 lakh per episode of Shark Tank. She’s also invested in Skippi Ice Pops – a popsicle brand valued at INR 66 crore approx. She’s also channelled money into thriving ventures like CosIQ, Get-A-Whey, Wakao, Sunfox, and the Quirky Naari, amongst others.

When not at work, Singh enjoys running and keeping fit, noting that marathons especially helped her immensely through the course of her journey in business. “Each finish line brought me a sense of clarity,” she noted before adding, “ I’m often asked, ‘How do you raise 2 kids & run a company?’ Why is it so tough to believe a woman can play more than 1 role? The juggle is real, but it’s also totally worth it.”

All images: Courtesy Vineeta Singh