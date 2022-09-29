Vinod Adani: Here’s everything to know about the world’s richest NRI

It wouldn’t be wrong to say it is the year of Adanis. Gautam Adani became the richest person in India and the third-richest person on the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List. Close on the heels of this achievement, his family followed suit. Gautam Adani’s elder brother, Vinod Shantilal Adani became the richest Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and the sixth richest Indian, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich list 2022. Vinod Adani’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1.69 lakh crores.

With a heft net worth as such, Vinod Adani is one of the well-to-do NRIs. Just like Gautam Adani who deals in energy, mining and gas to name a few, the elder business magnate manages trading businesses in Dubai, Singapore and Jakarta on the same lines. Let’s take you through the journey of Vinod Adani becoming the man he is today.

Vinod Adani net worth: All you need to know about Gautam Adani’s elder brother

Born in a Jain family in Gujarat, Vinod Adani is the older of the Adani siblings. After completing his post-graduation in engineering from the US, Vinod Adani started his business journey with VR Textile in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi. He later moved to Middle East. Thereafter, he set businesses in Singapore and Jakarta as well. A resident of Dubai since 1994, Vinod Adani generates nearly Rs 102 crores on a day-to-day basis, as per Hurun’s report.

According to the report by Hurun India Rich list 2022, Vinod’s net worth increased by Rs 37,400 crore in the last year. Collectively, Vinod Adani’s wealth increased 9.5 times in the last five years.

The business tycoon has two children namely Pranav Adani and Krupa Adani.

On the home front, Vinod’s younger sibling Gautam Adani continues to remain in the news. Reportedly, the Adani Group chairman has announced that his company will invest more than USD 100 billion over the next 10 years in the clean energy sector. He said the company is undertaking the building of a 10 GW silicon-based photo-voltaic chain, a 10 GW wind-turbine manufacturing facility and a 5 GW hydrogen electrolyser factory.