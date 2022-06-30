Mukesh Ambani net worth: A sneak-peak into the wealth of India’s richest man

As the leading business tycoon of India, Mukesh Ambani announced his resignation from the board of Reliance Jio, the internet and news channels have been ablaze with the news. Today we are here to look at Mukesh Ambani’s net worth, who happens to be the richest man in India.

As he handed over the legacy of Reliance Jio to his elder son Akash Ambani, we have already brought to you the net worth of Akash Ambani. Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman of and runs Reliance Industries, which deals in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. With a dress in Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani has consistently been one of the richest men in India. Let’s take a look at his net worth, assets, cars and everything uber-expensive that he owns.

Mukesh Ambani’s net worth and Antilia

As of June 2022, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth stands at 9,300 crores USD (approximately Rs 7.8 lakh crore). A huge part of his income is generated from the Oil and Gas Business, but ever since the launch of Jio, Ambani’s net worth had been on the rise. With his current net worth, he is currently one of the richest men in India and among the top 10 richest in the world.

Reliance being the largest publicly traded company in the country, this man needs no introduction. Nor does his Mumbai home Antilia. With an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crores, this is touted as one of the most expensive homes in the world. Calling this house a mansion would be an understatement in itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Contractor (@mickeycontractor)

Inspired by a phantom island far west of Portugal and Spain in the Atlantic Ocean, Antilia too has its own charms. With designer furniture, luxury artefacts, and stunning interiors combined with fresh flowers every day, the Ambani house is nothing short of grand and is luxury at its finest.

The house features 27 floors, including three rooftop helipads, six floors worth of car parking, a hanging garden spread across three floors (inspired by Babylon), a private movie theatre with a capacity of 50, a temple, a spa, a private ice cream parlour and a snow room with walls that spit snow. The house was built and put together by Perkins and Will, an architectural firm from Chicago, USA along with Leighton Holdings, a construction company from Australia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antilia (@antiliahouse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antilia (@antiliahouse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antilia (@antiliahouse)

Mukesh Ambani’s cars and assets

His house is not the only uber-luxurious thing he owns. His luxury car collection is a dream for many. With car brands such as Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Benz, etc. gracing his parking space, he also owns a private plane for traveling abroad and within the country. Some of the Ambani family favourite cars like the Maybach 62, Aston Martin Rapide, and Mercedes SL500 are parked at Antilia.

He also owns the largest refinery in the world, which is located in Jamnagar, Gujarat with an installed capacity of 668000 barrels per day.

Mukesh Ambani’s London house

In April 2021, Mukesh Ambani acquired the heritage property of Stokes Park in London, another grand addition to Mukesh Ambani’s net worth. Reportedly, this iconic property in London was acquired for a whopping Rs 592 Crores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh ambani🔵 (@mukeshambani304)



Spread across an area of 300 acres, the property is situated about 40 km from main London. This house that is famous for two James Bond films that were shot here, comprises a five-star hotel with 49 rooms and suites in all.

Before Ambani, this hosue belonged to the King brothers – Chester, Hertford and Witney, who run a family business, and had bought this property back in 1988.

Hero Image: Instagram/mukeshambani304, Featured Image: Instagram/mukeshambani.offical