What makes Ranveer Brar the culinary artist he is

Being a chef is no easy feat. It’s so much more than just cooking and plating great food. If one is a celebrity chef like Chef Ranveer Brar is, there’s an added degree of precision and perfection to it. One of the most eminent chefs in the country and a judge on MasterChef India, let’s know what it takes to be Ranveer Brar.

MasterChef India is currently in its seventh season, which focuses on home chefs – the unsung heroes. Mentoring them are chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. Ranveer Brar is not new to the concept of cooking shows, which are a staple nowadays. But apart from being a judge on the show, he is a culinary artist. With successful restaurants around the world, and a humoungously popular YouTube channel, Chef Ranveer Brar has been making waves in the culinary world and how! But what sets Ranveer Brar apart? We decode.

Ranveer Brar, the culinary exemplar

Born on February 8, 1978, Ranveer Brar’s deep understanding and love for the facets and complexity of Indian food comes from his roots in Lucknow where he was brought up. Having grown up in a city that’s synonymous with food and royalty, he accredits his interest and love for food to the local kebab vendors. In fact, his first professional experience with food was when he volunteered at the oldest kebab shop in Lucknow, under the owner Ustad Munir Ahmed.

When he appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati, he revealed, “My first professional kitchen was a wood-fired oven (lakdi ki bhatti) with Munir Ustad , who had a stall of his own, where I used to crush the spices and dry the coals upstairs.”

Later he joined Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, for a more professional approach and introduction into the world of food. It was this place that transformed the Lucknow lad into Chef Ranveer Brar. Today, he is a judge on one of the most prestigious cooking shows in the world – MasterChef India.

Ranveer Brar’s restaurants

Having started his career at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Goa, Brar went on to open Il Camino, an Italian restaurant, Morisc, a seafood restaurant, and Fishtail, a small open air barbeque eatery. In Boston, Massachusetts, he opened Banq, a fine Franco-Asian restaurant that won several awards, including the Best New Restaurant in the World by the Wallpaper magazine. It is however, permanently closed now.

He is also the person behind the menu for the MTV India chain of restaurants, called FLYP @MTV. He also owns the TAG Gourmart Kitchen by Ranveer Brar.

For Chef Ranveer Brar, cooking is more than just passion

Yes, his passion for food fuels the chef within, but more than anything, it’s love. Romcoms and romantic flicks have forever made us believe that love can make you do things, make you move mountains. It’s the same love that makes Chef Ranveer Brar an icon.

Want proof?

What’s the most important possession of a chef? Their knife collection – for the precision in cuts, can either make or break a dish. But can you guess how much a chef can spend on knives? Chef Brar has a knife worth INR 1.45 lakhs, as revealed on a television show recently. Brar reasoned that while some people like to buy expensive gadgets and watches, he likes to buy expensive knives.

This is my favourite kitchen implement..the right knife, for the right cut!! What’s your must-have kitchen tool? pic.twitter.com/Fsz6szpzZg — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) February 16, 2016

But what makes the knife so expensive? Well, it is made out of a historical sword, which makes Brar feel very connected to it, courtesy his Lucknow roots which has made him an ardent admirer of all things iconic and historic.

It’s little things like these that transcends the boundaries between ordinary and remarkable.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram