A sprinter from Assam – Amlan Borgohain – recently broke the national record for men’s 100 metres. He did this by clocking in 10.25 seconds at the Inter-railway athletics championship. The 24-year-old athlete is now dubbed the fastest man in India. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh played host to history earlier this week as sprinter Amlan Borgohain ran 100 metres in just 10.25 seconds. In doing so, he surpassed the timing of decorated athlete Amiya Kumar Mallick who’d set the earlier national record in 2016 at 10.26 seconds. Borgohain’s prior record stood at 10.34 seconds. Several other records and titles underline his sports career, standing testimony to his dedication and skill. We take a deep dive into his life to see where it all began.

Borgohain’s first love was football

Amlan Borgohain was born on April 25, 1998 to an army man B.C Borgohain, a resident of Jorhat, Assam. The family then moved to Hyderabad, where they reportedly continue to reside. Growing up, he’d watch his father and brother engage with football and soon developed a passion for it. He played the sport up until he made it to the junior national team, although frequent injuries kept getting in the way. Reflecting on this, he stated, “My mom asked me to either switch to a different sport or quit entirely. Playing football wasn’t an option anymore. It was a tough decision to make,” Indian Express reports.

This is when athletics walked into the picture. “When I was in Class 8, I was already six feet tall,” Borgohain was quoted saying in an interview with Mint. “One of my brother’s friends told me since I have a good build I should try athletics too, but I didn’t pay too much attention to it at the time.” he added. That said, his injuries prompted him to give the alternative option a go – participating in his first race in 2015. The reason for his choice to sprint? “Basically, I am a lazy guy. I wanted to compete in an event that would get over quickly.” he stated.

He has a long list of accolades attached to his sporting career

Borgohain’s first achievement came in the form of a gold at the Hyderabad Juniors Inter-District Championship 100 m race that qualified him for state level competitions. Since then, the two-time national champion has clocked 21.89 seconds in the semi-final of the Indian University Championship won gold for his 20.75 second timing at the National Open Championships – his first 200 m final at a senior level. This barely scratches the surface of his accolades, which include a series of medals across competitions.

Sri Amlan Borgohain of N.F. Railway @RailMinIndia won the Gold medal in the 100m run in the 87 AIR Athletics championship being held at Raebareli. He also broke the National record by clocking 10.25sec (the earlier National record was 10.26sec in 2016) #NationalSportsDay2022 pic.twitter.com/2mFvWZVRHe — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 29, 2022

One of the more notable is his 20.52 second feat at the National Federation Cup’s 200 m race which beat the previous mark of 20.63 seconds set by Rio Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya. In 2019, during one such event, Bogorhain was spotted by James Hillier – Reliance Foundation’s High Performance Centre Head Coach. “I just knew there was something special about him. I have been doing this for a long time. His timings were not great but I knew he had potential. I decided to take the gamble,” the coach told the Indian Express.

Soon, he was included in their athletics programme – undergoing strenuous training – reducing fat percentage and overcoming ankle stiffness – to improve his raw speed. Hillier attributes his most recent achievement – improved timing in particular – to the work put in over the past three months to evolve and maintain his running posture. He added that Borgohain could run faster at the National Games and Open Nationals. “I have not peaked him for this Railways Nationals so him running this fast is a bonus. I will be aiming to peak him at National Games and Open Nationals. Also wanted to improve his max speed and his 100m time this year. That will also improve his 200m.”

He idolises Cristiano Ronaldo, Sunil Chhetri and enjoys anime

Considering how he’s a football fan, Borgohain looks up to the popular Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and continues to own a jersey of the sportsperson. He is also inspired by the captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri. He also enjoys watching Dragon Ball Z, drawing inspiration from the lead Goku who protects humanity against aliens and villains.

Most people don’t know who is Amlan Borgohain, the fastest man in India.

24 years old Assam athlete broke national record in men’s 100 metres when he clocked 10.25 seconds at the inter-railway athletics championships.

(Photo from Express) pic.twitter.com/gYY6QfHjNs — Shantanu Nandan Sharma (@shantanunandan2) August 30, 2022

He spoke to ESPN after a challenging day at the track to state, “In the series, Goku is someone who keeps improving himself when he fights until he finally achieves Ultra (ultimate power).” He added, “I felt like I have to be like Goku. So I have to step out on the field and be a brave guy.”

All images: Courtesy Amlan Borgohain