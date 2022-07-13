Who is Bhagwani Devi Dagar? A look at the 94-year-old decorated Indian athlete

Staying true to the adage ‘age is no bar’ with a gold-winning performance, Bhagwani Devi Dagar put India front and centre at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland. Backed by a family of sportspersons, the athlete has several medals to her name. As accolades pour in from across the country, here’s a peek at everything we know of her so far.

Bhagwani Devi Dagar set off a wave of social media conversations when she clocked 24.74 seconds in the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland. The tournament, held biennially for masters athletics events, is for sportspeople 35 years of age or older. The 94 year old athlete representing India, furthered the buzz surrounding her at the championship by clinching two bronze medals, including one in shot put, as well.

Sports for Bhagwani Devi Dagar is a family affair

India’s 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds.🥇She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!👏 pic.twitter.com/Qa1tI4a8zS — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) July 11, 2022

Dagar hails from Khidka village in Haryana. Although not much is known about her family or early life, reports state that she comes from a family of sportspeople. In fact, her grandson Vikas Dagar, is a celebrated para-athlete who’s also a recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Vikas accompanied her to the international event. Post her win, he took to Twitter to share messages of support, reiterating that his grandmother did not have a social media presence.

Dagar has several medals under her belt

Champion & Inspiring Dadi ji

94 yrs old Bhagwani Devi of India Won Gold Medal 🥇 in 100 Mtrs with timing of 24.74 Sec at Tampere, Finland in World Masters Athletics Championship

Salute & Respect 🌹🙏

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gj8HkJvKc1 — Rinku Hooda (@RinkuHooda001) July 5, 2022



Bhagwani Dagar’s winning streak began earlier this year when she clinched three gold medals at the National Masters Athletics, which was held in Chennai. After making her mark at the national championship, she qualified for the international championships. Besides this, she also lays claim to three gold medals at the Delhi State Athletics Championships in the 100 metres category. In a, now viral, interview with ANI at the Delhi airport, Dagar was seen breaking into a celebratory jig. “I go on a walk twice a day, in the morning and evening” she shared before adding. “I will head to other countries again and win more medals to make my country proud.”

To follow her journey, head to Vikas Dagar’s official Twitter account, here.

