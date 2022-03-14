Who is Shefali Razdan Duggal? Get to know Joe Biden’s nomination for US envoy to the Netherlands 

US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-origin women’s rights advocate and human rights campaigner Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands. A former Presidential appointee to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Duggal currently serves as a Western Regional Advisor. Here’s what you need to know about her.

White House, the official residence of the President of the USA, recently made a series of announcements regarding administrative and diplomatic positions. A part of this was the nomination of Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Dugga as the country’s envoy to the Netherlands.

Shefali Razdan Duggal was inspired by the 1980 presidential campaign at age 9

Duggal, who has roots in Kashmir, was born on November 22, 1971 in Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh. She moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at age two and later grew up in Ohio. In an interview featured on India.com, she stated that her father had closely followed the 1980 Presidential campaign between President Jimmy Carter and Governor Ronald Reagan, stating that no other country would give a peanut farmer and an actor the opportunity to run for President. Her father’s belief in the meritocracy of the USA created a deep interest in American politics within her.

She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from Miami University and a Master of Arts degree in Media Ecology from New York University. Her political role models include former President Bill Clinton and the now experienced political activist and mother of two has her motto up on her official website, which states, “I am genuinely committed to political advocacy. My aspiration is to motivate others, in some small way, to become politically engaged. I sincerely believe that each person, from any particular diverse ethnic and socioeconomic background, can fundamentally make a positive impact within the United States.”

Duggal’s career began in 2000 with the Al Gore presidential campaign

In an interview with South Asia Times, Duggal stated that her career truly began with the 2000 Al Gore presidential campaign, where she became involved with community outreach and political grassroots work, going on to be the At-Large Delegate to the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles. Post this, she worked briefly as a political analyst at Staton Hughes, a political strategy firm. Over the course of her career, she’s worked for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, the offices of Senators Ted Kennedy and Dianne Feinstein, Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, Kamala Harris for California Attorney general campaign, and Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

We are delighted that ⁦@POTUS⁩ has announced the nomination of Shefali Razdan Duggal to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. https://t.co/gJRP3w04Qt — U.S. Embassy The Hague (@usembthehague) March 11, 2022

A few highlights of her career include being a member of Women for Hillary and Northern California Steering Committee, serving as a Deputy National Finance Chair at the Democratic National Committee, and being the Presidential appointee (Barack Obama) to the United States Holocaust Memorial Council, which oversees the USA Holocaust Memorial Museum. She was also on the National Board of Directors for Emily’s List.

Duggal has won several awards and titles over the past few years

The Biden-nominated political analyst has served on the National Board of Directors for Emily’s List, was a board member of the Indian American Leadership Initiative, and featured on the National Advisory Board of Doctors for America and the National Advisory Board of Beyond Bollywood. Reflecting on the role of South Asians in the USA, she was quoted by South Asia Times as saying, “Though the South Asian community has shown great success in so many fields within the United States, we have been underrepresented in our political clout relative to this success, both in terms of political engagement and also in terms of elected from our community. I have been passionately focused on supporting South Asian candidates and engaging the South Asian community in the political process to help alleviate this under representation to achieve the influence we justify.” She further added, “The key is to mobilize the community to address these challenges while also embracing the opportunities that we are blessed to have in the United States.”

On her journey to fulfilling this vision, she received several civic awards, including the Western Regional Leadership Award by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Most Powerful Women in California award by the National Diversity Council, and the title of Community Hero by the California State Assembly.

As of now, she’s a member of the Human Rights Watch, serves on the Leadership and Character Council (Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem NC) and the National Advisory Board of Inside Washington (Miami University, Oxford OH). She’s also, as per a report by Tribune India, a Western Regional Advisor. Her appointment as the country’s envoy to the Netherlands must first be approved by the senate.

All images: Courtesy Shefali Razdan Duggal