facebook
Home > Living > People > Who is Vedaant Madhavan? Everything to know about R Madhavan’s champion son
Who is Vedaant Madhavan? Everything to know about R Madhavan’s champion son
Living
12 Feb 2023 06:40 PM

Who is Vedaant Madhavan? Everything to know about R Madhavan’s champion son

Sreetama Basu

If you have been online in the last 24 hours, you have probably heard of Vedaant Madhavan making it big at the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, 2023. This is, however, not the first time that he has made headlines though. So, who is Vedaant Madhavan? Let’s find out.

Scoring big with five gold medals and two silver medals at this event, Vedaant Madhavan has been creating waves in the world of swimming, quite literally. The son of Bollywood and Tamil cinema superstar R Madhavan, Vedaant has created an identity for himself, far far away from the world of movies. With plenty of wins and medals in his kitty and many more to come, he is currently studying and training for the Olympics.

All you need to know about Vedaant Madhavan

As son Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals at the 2023 edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, proud father R Madhavan took to social media to share the news.

Madhavan also congratulated the Maharashtra team for leading the points table during the championship. The entire Maharashtra crew received 161 medals- 56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals.

Born on August 21, 2005, in Mumbai to R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, a fashion designer, Vedaant Madhavan decided not to follow in his parents’ footsteps pretty early on. He discovered his love for swimming while competing at school events, and decided to stick to the sport and pursue it.

Vedaant Madhavan’s career highlights

As reported by the official website of the Olympics, Madhavan initially joined Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai to learn swimming on a professional level. Later he joined the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation in 2017, a programme that aims to promote Indian competitive swimmers to the global level.

Since then, there’s been no looking back for the youngster. His first tryst with success on a global level was at the Thailand Age Group Championship 2018, where he bagged bronze in the 1500m freestyle. He also won bronze at the 1500m freestyle at Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

Vedaant Madhavan

In 2019, Vedaant won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay for Group II boys at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship, along with his teammates. The year 2021 was a game-changing year for the star swimmer, where he won a bronze in the 1500m freestyle at the Latvia Open international meet. Later, he finished the year with seven podium finishes at the Junior National Aquatic Championships.

Vedaant’s 2022 also began on a high note with a silver in 1500m and a gold in 800m at the Danish Open. He also participated at the FINA World Juniors Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru, where he recorded his best-ever lap at 52.83s in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Later, he bagged four golds and three silvers and broke the 1500m junior national record at the 2022 Junior National Aquatics Championships.

All Images: Courtesy actormaddy/Instagram

Swimming R Madhavan Vedaant Madhavan Danish Open 2022 Khelo India Youth Games
Who is Vedaant Madhavan? Everything to know about R Madhavan’s champion son

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.