Who is Vedaant Madhavan? Everything to know about R Madhavan’s champion son

If you have been online in the last 24 hours, you have probably heard of Vedaant Madhavan making it big at the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, 2023. This is, however, not the first time that he has made headlines though. So, who is Vedaant Madhavan? Let’s find out.

Scoring big with five gold medals and two silver medals at this event, Vedaant Madhavan has been creating waves in the world of swimming, quite literally. The son of Bollywood and Tamil cinema superstar R Madhavan, Vedaant has created an identity for himself, far far away from the world of movies. With plenty of wins and medals in his kitty and many more to come, he is currently studying and training for the Olympics.

All you need to know about Vedaant Madhavan

As son Vedaant Madhavan won seven medals at the 2023 edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, proud father R Madhavan took to social media to share the news.

VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud pic.twitter.com/ZIz4XAeuwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

Madhavan also congratulated the Maharashtra team for leading the points table during the championship. The entire Maharashtra crew received 161 medals- 56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals.

CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s ..

1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games. pic.twitter.com/rn28piOAxY — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

Born on August 21, 2005, in Mumbai to R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, a fashion designer, Vedaant Madhavan decided not to follow in his parents’ footsteps pretty early on. He discovered his love for swimming while competing at school events, and decided to stick to the sport and pursue it.

Vedaant Madhavan’s career highlights

As reported by the official website of the Olympics, Madhavan initially joined Goregaon Sports Club in Mumbai to learn swimming on a professional level. Later he joined the Glenmark Aquatic Foundation in 2017, a programme that aims to promote Indian competitive swimmers to the global level.

Since then, there’s been no looking back for the youngster. His first tryst with success on a global level was at the Thailand Age Group Championship 2018, where he bagged bronze in the 1500m freestyle. He also won bronze at the 1500m freestyle at Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

In 2019, Vedaant won silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay for Group II boys at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship, along with his teammates. The year 2021 was a game-changing year for the star swimmer, where he won a bronze in the 1500m freestyle at the Latvia Open international meet. Later, he finished the year with seven podium finishes at the Junior National Aquatic Championships.

Vedaant’s 2022 also began on a high note with a silver in 1500m and a gold in 800m at the Danish Open. He also participated at the FINA World Juniors Swimming Championships 2022 in Peru, where he recorded his best-ever lap at 52.83s in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Later, he bagged four golds and three silvers and broke the 1500m junior national record at the 2022 Junior National Aquatics Championships.

All Images: Courtesy actormaddy/Instagram