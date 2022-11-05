facebook
Living
05 Nov 2022 02:00 PM

Yuzvendra Chahal: What is the Indian cricketer’s net worth?

Sreetama Basu

One of the best leg spin bowlers in the world, Yuzvendra Chahal is an Indian international cricketer who plays for the Indian cricket team. Today we are looking at Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth.

An international bowler who plays for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket, Chahal also plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal was the second player and the first ever Indian to take a 6-wicket haul in the history of T20 international. He was also the first ever substitute to be named Man of the Match in an international cricket match. Let’s find out Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth and his income.

What is Yuzvendra Chahal’s net worth?

Born on July 23, 1990, Chahal is a right-arm leg break bowler. He made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on 11 June 2016, after he was named as a part of the 14-man squad to tour Zimbabwe in 2016.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

Yuzvendra Chahal has a net worth of USD 5 million (Rs 41 crores) approximately. This consists of his BCCI salary, IPL income and income from brand endorsements. He also owns a bunch of expensive things and lives a lavish lifestyle.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

Chahal earns an annual income from the BCCI. Currently he is in BCCI’s C Grade for this year. He slipped down to Grade C from Grade B, owing to poor performance. He earns a yearly salary of Rs 1 crore.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

Apart from this, Chahal was also signed for Rajasthan Royals this season for a whopping Rs 6.5 crores.

Collaborations and endorsements

Chahal is quite particular about the brands he endorses, and only chooses the ones that he can relate to, or suits his personality. Currently he endorses brands like Nike, Acuvue, and Clove Dental.

He also owns a lifestyle brand, CheQmate, in partnership with High Times Solutions (HTS).

Lifestyle: Expensive things and assets

Chahal owns a plush bungalow in Gurgaon, where he lives with his parents, sister and wife Dhanashree Verma. Apart from this, he also owns multiple luxury properties across India according to reports.

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

He is also the proud owner of a fleet of luxury cars. Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Porsche are some of the cars that adorn his garage.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

IPL net worth BCCI Yuzvendra Chahal
Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
