Zepto’s Kaivalya Vohra is India’s youngest billionaire, know his net worth and more

Kaivalya Vohra, has been in the headlines for making it to the Hurun India Rich List 2022. The Zepto founder’s net worth is Rs 1,000 crore. But who is he? Zepto’s founder, is all of 19 years and well, India’s youngest billionaire.

Vohra secured the 1,036th spot in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Zepto’s co-founder Aadit Palicha also made it to the list with a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore. Together they had founded Zepto in 2020.

Zepto: How was it founded?

For the uninitiated, Zepto is an online grocery delivery platform. Initially it was called KiranaKart, which partnered with local kirana (grocery stores) and delivered instantly. Later, it was named Zepto, inspired by zeptosecond, which is an extremely small unit of time. The idea behind the name of the venture was the super fast delivery of groceries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zepto (@zeptonow)

Bam, the idea worked in their favour! Zepto founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha raised $60 million (Rs 485.3 crores approx) in funding in November 2021 with this promising idea of grocery delivery within 10-minutes. In December, they raised $100 million (Rs 808 crores approx). In May this year, Zepto received another $200 million (Rs 1617 crores approx) in funding, with its value up at $900 million (Rs 7,280 crores approx).

Who are Zepto’s founders, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha?

The Zepto founders with net worth in billions, both Vohra and Palicha are Stanford dropouts who had enrolled in the university to earn their Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. After they dropped out, they came back to India to start the business, the idea of which occurred to them during the lockdown in India when buying groceries became extremely difficult.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaivalya Vohra (@kaivalyavohra)

Born on March 15, 2001, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Vohra did his schooling at the Dubai College, Dubai, which is one of the best private schools. He was the deputy head boy, captain of the U19 basketball team and founder of the CS society in his school. He also excelled in Mathematics and Computer Sciences and is fluent in Hindi, English and French.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaivalya Vohra (@kaivalyavohra)

KiranaKart was initially founded by Vohra.

Aadit Palicha, another billionaire on the list, is 20 years old and the co-founder and CEO of Zepto. His first startup was a student carpool application in Dubai, called GoPool, when he was just 17. He also founded PryvaSee, an AI project that summarised privacy policies. Born in Mumbai, Palicha did his schooling from Mumbai, before going to Stanford for college.

As of now, Zepto delivers in Delhi, Chennai, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Mumbai, with plans to grow their business in cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram