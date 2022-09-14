Are shopping centres turning into ghost malls?

Shopping has been one of the best forms of retail therapy and before the Covid-19 pandemic, visiting shopping centres was a kind of recreational activity one would indulge themselves in. The thrill of trying out clothes at a retail outlet, the joy of checking out products with your bare hands to have a better view and the contentment of having bought something beautiful is unparalleled to that of online shopping. (Well, we aren’t complaining though about sitting in the luxury of our house and ordering things online.)

However, shopping malls suffered a huge setback during the lockdown because of non-operation. Thankfully, the global economy is slowly bouncing back to normalcy and so is shopping. According to international real-estate consultant Knight Frank, retail sales in shopping centres will touch Rs 30, 986 crores ($ 39 billion) by 2028.

Although, it’s some news to rejoice, the report by Knight Frank also states that nearly 21 percent of the 271 shopping centres operating in India are in a pitiable condition. The report dubs these as ‘ghost malls’.

What are ghost malls?

Wondering why are shopping centres named as such? Apparently, it takes the name from a combination of things which includes, having more than 40 percent vacancy, low consumer traffic and deterioration of the building in some or the other way. There are at least 57 ghost malls in India covering nearly 8.4 million square feet space.

List of Indian cities having ghost malls

Delhi, Gurugram and Noida which comprises the National Capital Region (NCR) has the maximum number of ghost malls. Such shopping centres cover nearly 3.35 million square feet of space. It is followed by Bengaluru which has 1.38 million square feet of space.

Hyderabad and Mumbai come next at 1.14 million square feet and 1.13 million square feet space, respectively.

Pune and Ahmedabad have 0.37 million square feet of space each, Chennai about 0.33 million square feet and in Kolkata 0.32 million square feet of space occupied by such ghost shopping centres.

Conclusion

As shopping centres are gradually bouncing back to business so are the consumers. Shoppers are thronging and going back to the old, conventional way of shopping. With the festival season approching, the hope is that the retail business in shopping mall and centres will only pick up.

Hero Image: Courtesy Elvish Yadav/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Bobbie M/Unsplash