Mannat: A look into Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial mansion worth over Rs 200 crores

It is one of the top tourist spots in Mumbai, it is arguably one of the swankiest properties’ and it is iconic for more than just one reason. We’re talking about Mannat – the house superstar Shah Rukh Khan resides in.

When one speaks of Shah Rukh Khan, one sees opulence, regalness and sheer grandiosity. While Bollywood’s King Khan has a plethora of valuable possessions, the one that is close to his heart and one of his magnificent belongings is his abode – Mannat. On King Khan’s birthday, here’s taking a closer look at his sprawling residence.

Inside Mannat – Shah Rukh Khan’s house

While SRK’s list of possessions is enviable to say the least, Mannat beats everything. Perhaps, that’s why it is the one thing which everybody yearns to have – be it a celebrity or not.

Worth over Rs 200 crores, Mannat stands tall overlooking the Arabian Sea in Bandra. The uber luxurious mansion houses five bedrooms, an office, a private theatre, a fully equipped gym, a library among many other spaces.

Mannat house

Living Room

Trust Gauri Khan to create magic with her marvellous architectural skills. SRK’s living room transports one to the medieval era with the choicest of artefacts and neoclassical elements. With golden and yellow hues adorning the room and a dash of greenery right about there, the living room’s décor speaks of an old world’s charm.

Private theatre

From mahogany velvet red walls that are covered with vintage posters of films like Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and Ram Aur Shyam to burgundy shaded leather recliners, this is one home theatre of a kind.

Terrace

It is from this place that King Khan is often seen interacting with his fans and public on festivals and other occasions likewise. It is also, Gauri Khan’s happy place as said by her time and again. Adorned with greenery and perfect upholstery, the terrace is sight to behold and often features in the Khan family’s portraits.

Master Bedroom

A massive brown velvet couch in contrast with the cream-coloured windows, a king-sized bed with a reflective headboard furnished with gold pillows and a chandelier atop – the setting is just oh so perfect and is befitting for King Khan and his queen.

Study and office

From Filmfare trophies to numerous mementoes, SRK’s study and office boasts of an artistic wall. It also includes wooden panels, a gigantic wooden table and a French glass window in the backdrop.

Conclusion

Situated on Bandstand, one would see a throng near this highly protected area on a regular day. With tourists and fans clicking photographs and waiting to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat is surely an iconic building.

Hero Image: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons