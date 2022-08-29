Mukesh Ambani revealed as the mystery buyer of Dubai villa worth Rs 640 crore

Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani has been revealed as the mystery buyer of the USD 80 million (Rs 640 crore approx.) lavish property in Dubai. Bought last year, the beach-side villa on Palm Jumeirah has been reportedly purchased for Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani. Moreover, the deal is said to be the biggest residential agreement to be ever made in the city, as per Bloomberg.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian man as per Forbes, is slowly preparing to hand his business entities to his three children — Anant, Isha and Akash. Anant serves as the director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy, according to reports.

More about Mukesh Ambani’s beach-side villa in Dubai

Mukesh Ambani set a new real estate record in the country after buying the splendid villa that is priced at around Rs 640 crore. As per reports, the Dubai property is not listed under public domain and will be looked over by Parimal Nathwani, the director of corporate affairs in the group.

The deal was completed by Conor McKay of Belleview Real Estate in April this year. However, the owner’s identity was kept under wraps, until now.

The new abode of the Ambanis has superstar Shahrukh Khan and renowned football player David Beckham as neighbours.

The Ambanis are yet to make an official announcement regarding the property.

The breathtaking architecture

The impeccable beach-facing property comes with fascinating views and features. Owing to the imitated archipelago look complimenting the property, the newest addition to the Ambani properties is one of the most gorgeous in the city. It is situated in the northern arena on the Palm Jumeirah and offers 10 bedrooms, a private spa and indoor and outdoor pools.

The the duplex villa, furnished with Italian marble, also has a fully furnished bar, a salon and magnificent art sculptures. Additionally, it has a 70m long private beach, offering the best experience, along with the luxury stay.

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy of YouTube)