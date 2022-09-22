Cricketer Yuvraj Singh turns host, lists his home in Goa on Airbnb

Looking beyond the cricketing field, sportsperson Yuvraj Singh has become India’s first international cricket superstar to turn Airbnb host. And here’s how you can book an exclusive stay at his abode in Goa.

In an announcement made today, international cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is ready to don a new role: Airbnb host. With this, the left-handed all-rounder becomes the country’s first international cricket superstar to clinch this role.

“We are thrilled to partner with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to list his beautiful home in Goa on Airbnb for a one-time-only stay. With international travel in full swing again, we are delighted to offer this unforgettable experience to a global audience, and add Singh to our vibrant host community in India,” says Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Yuvraj Singh on Airbnb

Perched atop a hill with spectacular views of the sea, Casa Singh, Singh’s home in Goa, pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Goa. The three-bedroom holiday home will come packed with memoirs and keepsakes from the star’s cricketing career, including a personalised welcome note listing Singh’s favourite hangout spots in Goa.

Speaking about the exclusive stay, Singh says, “My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family. I am looking forward to being an Airbnb host and opening the doors of my home to a lucky group of six.”

About Casa Singh

Sitting snug on a hilltop of Goa, Casa Singh offers 180-degree panoramic views of the sea and the sunshine state’s signature sun-kissed villages. The expansive deck and terrace come alive with plants and abundant greens. Pops of purple from the bougainvillea and other flowers add to the rainbow hues. A luxurious pool featuring a swim-up bar and al fresco meals for lazy afternoons add to the laid-back vibe here. Local Goan dishes is served by the home’s personal chef in the dining room, just off the main mezzanine area. The house is also filled with photos of Singh’s family and many cricket accolades, including his first ODI 150.

To make the stay even more memorable, guests will be treated to a virtual greet-and-meet by Singh upon arrival, with screenings of his iconic innings, along with sundowners on the outdoor deck featuring bespoke meals featuring Singh’s favourite local delicacies. Also, expect an excursion to the picturesque Divar Island on an e-bike, as well as rides through mangrove fields, churches, temples and beautiful homes.

Booking the Stay

Singh’s home will be available for INR 1,212 per night (excluding taxes and fees) — a number signifying Singh’s birthday and jersey number, both. The exclusive stay can be booked only for two nights starting October 14 only on Airbnb’s official website. Bookings open at 1pm IST on September 28 on a first come first served basis.

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.