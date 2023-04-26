Raffles Doha: An Extravagant Oasis in the Heart of Qatar | Travel With LSA

Situated on the eastern coast of the country along the Persian Gulf, to the north of Al Wakrah and south of Al Khur, is a charming city called Doha. Of course, you’ve heard of this bustling metropolis which is noted for its unparalleled offerings of luxury. For those looking to truly appreciate all that this city has to offer, we recommend a stay at Raffles Doha.

This luxurious retreat is an opulent escape nestled in the prestigious West Bay district of the city. It goes without saying that Raffles Doha offers an unrivalled level of service, stunning architecture, and world-class facilities, making it the ultimate destination for discerning travellers.

We were given a warm welcome at the hotel during our April 2023 cover shoot with Parineeti Chopra. You can check out the shoot here.

How to amp up your stay at Raffles Doha

The hotel offers 132 rooms and suites which have each been thoughtfully curated and designed to offer an unparalleled level of luxury and comfort. You, dear traveller, can choose from a variety of room categories, including Deluxe Rooms, Premier Rooms, and Royal Suites which are all equipped with necessary amenities such as flat-screen TVs, high-speed internet, and luxurious bedding.

Make the most of your stay

Guests looking for something a little more elevated than your usual luxury experience won’t be disappointed in Raffles Doha. If water is your spiritual compadre, we suggest that you take a dip in the stunning rooftop swimming pool. We are well aware that fitness may not be at the top of your to-do lists when travelling but if you’d like to maintain those rock-hard abs or indulge in a little burn before you enjoy some delicacies, you are welcome to work up a sweat at the state-of-the-art fitness centre or indulge in a range of rejuvenating treatments at the exquisite spa.

Needless to say, the hotel also offers equally impressive dining options, with the signature restaurant, Elements, serving delectable international cuisine, and the Acoustic Music Penthouse offering an exclusive ambience for guests to enjoy.

It must be noted that Raffles Doha is a smoke-free property, and pets are not allowed on the premises.

How to get to Raffles Doha

It doesn’t get better than this – Raffles Doha is conveniently located just 20 minutes away from Hamad International Airport, and the hotel offers airport transfers upon request, making it easily accessible for its guests.

Discovering Doha

Doha is known for its modern architecture and aesthetics that cater to the traveller looking to elevate their Instagram game or to those discerning travellers who just want to experience life without needing to photograph it. The hotel offers a range of packages and experiences to cater to all your tastes. The Discover Doha package is perfect for those looking to explore the city, with a visit to the Museum of Islamic Art, a tour of Souq Waqif, and a traditional Qatari dinner. The Weekend Escape package is ideal for a weekend getaway, offering a late check-out and complimentary breakfast.

For those seeking a more luxurious experience, the Royal Suite Package offers a stay in the opulent Royal Suite, a spa treatment, and a private dinner in the comfort of your suite. You can, of course, also opt for bespoke experiences, including a private desert safari and a luxury yacht tour. Just reach out to the hotel regarding your wants and see them fulfilled.

What we recommend

When in Doha, you absolutely must explore attractions such as Pearl Qatar, a man-made island offering a range of high-end shopping and dining options, and the Museum of Islamic Art, showcasing stunning Islamic art and artefacts. For a more traditional experience, we suggest that you visit the historic Souq Waqif which is world-renowned for being a bustling marketplace filled with authentic Qatari goods, spices, and clothing that will be perfect for your travel wardrobe.

Raffles Doha is a luxurious haven in the heart of Qatar, offering an exceptional level of service, world-class facilities, and unforgettable experiences. It has a lot going for it namely its prime location, exquisite dining options, and nearby attractions. Take it from us – you won’t be disappointed with your choice of stay at this ultimate luxury experience in this opulent oasis.

Image credits: Raffles Doha’s website and Instagram