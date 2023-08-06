11 of the most haunted hotels in the world (or are they really?)

Some hotels exist beyond the conventional culture of hospitality, enveloped in an atmosphere of mystery where otherworldly guests wander the corridors. These haunted hotels, scattered across the globe, have become legendary for their eerie tales and inexplicable occurrences that continue to captivate the imaginations of those intrigued by the paranormal.

One such infamous hotel is the Stanley Hotel, perched in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, USA. This hotel served as the inspiration for Stephen King’s horror novel, The Shining, which later became a motion picture of the same name. Across the pond in England, another hotel worthy of mention is The Langham, where the tragic tales of the past continue to send chills down the spine of its guests.

These opulent hotels have witnessed a myriad of unexplained phenomena, including sightings of dead Hollywood stars or departed staff members serving guests, even today. Despite their spooky reputation, the most haunted hotels still function today. Tourists embrace the thrill and mystery, making bookings to experience the eerie ambience and intriguing history these places offer.

Are you a fan of the supernatural? Guess what? You can also book a spooktacular experience at these haunted hotels.

Whispers in the dark: 11 of the most haunted hotels in the world