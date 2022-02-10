Spruce up your space this Valentine’s Day with these home décor finds

If some quality time together is the only thing on your cards this valentines day, make sure that your space exudes romance and love with these 11 Indian home décor brands that’ll warm your hearts and homes.
Valentine’s day requires a lot of effort! Be it planning proposals, finding restaurants, buying gifts or finally showing up to the date with the best-dressed version of you. But what if a quiet night at home with just the two of you is more up your alley, how do you make that romantic? Dimming the lights and lighting a few candles is as old an idea as romantic dinners itself and it’s simply not enough anymore. So this 14th February give your home a makeover inspired by love, set the mood, and drive home a thoughtful and special surprise.
This Valentine’s Day dress up your beds in a red-and-white theme with the intricately designed bedspreads and hand embroidered cushions. Sarita Handa brings you an exclusive collection that adds spark to mundane moments of life as you get ready to celebrate V-day. Their contemporary creations are inspired from age-old craft techniques and rich aesthetics rooted in Indian craftsmanship that captures the everlasting essence of love.
Balanced in symmetry, Orange Tree’s coffee tables are a depiction of togetherness, like two halves of a whole. Like the yin and yang, they symbolise the harmony of opposites, making them perfect additions to create your favourite space for special moments. With sustainable design and materials, Orange Tree highlights durability within all its products that are ‘contemporary in form and handcrafted in spirit’.
Lighting is an important part of setting the mood. Oorjaa offers brilliant solutions that fill your home with light and love. Crafting contemporary designs with the Japanese art of Shibori on reprocessed hand woven paper are the Pink Drum Shibori Diamond pendant lamp and the Pink Brick Shibori wall lamp. Being one of the first artisanal paper studios in the country, Oorjaa offers creative and aesthetically pleasing lighting fixtures that become soothing companions
Candle light dinners are often on a Valentine’s date list and scented candles have become more than just novelty possessions. With the pressure of planning the ideal date weighing down your shoulders, let the fragrance of your creation calm you and your partner before your big night. Fleck gives you the much appreciated chance to perfect the mood with it’s personalised candles that come in a spectrum of flavours. Creating a special and calming scent with essential oils of your choice can be just what you need to make that dinner date special.
If your plan to sweep your partner off their feet with a lovely meal seems a little lacking, worry not! Logam introduced a Valentine’s day collection that solves all your woes of setting up a romantic dinner. Food may be great but presentation matters a lot, with this in mind, the brand has created everything from candle stands to lettered agate coasters in gleaming metal and tic-tac-toe that will fill your dining table with the right amount of chic and detail that you will treasure.
Crafted in floral patterns and pretty pinks, the table linens by Eris Home are sure to enhance every table setting bringing a little bit of love to you everyday. The intricate patterns dressed in subtle colours are set to transform your day into an extraordinary affair. With simple and elegant designs, these table linens will complement any décor arrangement you pick.
Nestasia has all you could desire to give your home decor a makeover. Be it cute heart-shaped cocktail glasses or love angel showpieces, the brand has curated a special collection just in time that you would love to bring home for valentines day. Nestasia marries traditional techniques and modern sensibilities into brilliant blends that create heart stealing projects you’d want to add to your home decor asap.
Valentine’s day gives a great excuse to head out on a shopping spree. Whether you’re missing a certain someone away from home or you’re just the lazy kind of couple itching for a day in. Sleepycat has various products that you’d love to get your hands on. The reversible comforters in shades of nude pink and white or the huggable luxe cuddle pillow are both great additions for a cheerful snuggle session.
Project Plant is a venture by Project Co, Delhi based design studio that aims to bring a little green into our lives. With indoor plants all the hype and people proudly becoming plant parents, it’s time to bring home a planter that livens up your living space. This valentines day, let nature make your home a loving eco space with unique and upcycled planters on offer by project plant on their Instagram.
Ikai Asai may truly be your one stop shop, with an extensive range spanning dinner and drink wear, barware and even furniture, anything your home needs for a sleek and subtle makeover is sure to be found. With designs crafted with passion where craftsmanship meets an artistic vision, the creations carry an air of minimalistic perfection and warmth that is sure to add love and romance to your space.
Hermosa Design Studio’s brainchild is furnmill, a home decor brand that takes inspiration from Hermosa for its creations. With chic designs and gold decadence, Furnmill coasters are one of the smallest and simplest changes you could make to embrace love. If having a cup of chai or coffee with your partner is your love language, then these coasters should be on your shopping list this February 14th.