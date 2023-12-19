Trendy candle stands to light up your home this festive season

Lighting candles for Christmas is an age-old tradition. From quietly brightening up your prayer spaces to taking centre stage at elaborate festive dinners, they lend warmth and style to any occasion. Using unique candle stands to set your table or to add décor accents is a great way of adding grandeur and charm to any setting. Luxury candle stands for the home also elevate the look of regular candles. As the light passes through intricate designs and coloured glasses, it can create varied light patterns and set the right mood.
It also helps add height to tapers or votives and allows for an arrangement of multiple candles around the home. Besides being great décor accents, candle stands also provide a sturdy base to hold candles and prevent wax spillovers.
Trending candle holder designs and decorating ideas
- Besides choosing candle stands for the home in exquisite shapes, experiment with holders in various materials. Options in metal, glass and wood are always in trend. One can also opt for marble or ceramic candle stands.
- Select stands based on the type of candle you are using. For tealights, use holders that are of a low height. Since tealight holders don’t take up much space, they are ideal for decorating a dining table.
- For votive candles that are tall and burn for a long time, consider tall stands that allow for a snug fit. This ensures that as the wax melts, the flame of your candle will lower, flickering inside the holder. A votive candle holder is the best option to light up dark spaces.
- Arrange long tapered candles in different heights together to create a special effect. This can be easily achieved by getting tapered candle holders in various heights.
Here are the best candle stands for this festive season
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nestasia Set of 3 Gold-Toned Candle Holders
- H&M Stainless Steel Glass Candle Holder Lantern
- Home Centre Brown Textured Glass Fern Pedestal Votive Holder
- THEDECORKART Blue White Printed Ceramic Candle Holder
- Pure Home + Living Gold Pattern Glass Stem Candle Holder
- Decor de Maison Triple Candle Holder
- Manor House Gold Starfish Nautical Candle Holder
- NAPPA DORI Ivy Marble Candle Holder
- GOOD EARTH Zahra Candelabra
- OMA LIVING Louis Mmxxiii Taper Candle Holder
If you love metalware, this option will impress you. Ideal for placement in the middle of your dinner table, these tall and simple stands will add charm to your festive feasts.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Made from clear glass and metal, this classic candle stand is designed to hold a pillar candle. It has an opening on one side and semicircular handle on top.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
A striking, textured fern pedestal is the most striking feature of this candle stand. This unique glass and metal votive holder is just perfect for the festive season.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
This premium ceramic candle holder can be a good addition to your prayer area. The blue and white classic combination with brass detailing lends it a luxurious feel.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
A shimmering candle holder with an intricate pattern that stands on a sleek glass stem, this classy object exudes a perfect Christmas vibe. The powder-coated finish in gold lends a royal touch to this piece.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Handmade by recognised artisans from Uttar Pradesh, this gold floral-shaped candle stand made of aluminium comes in a lacquered finish. The tulip design holds three candles conveniently and can be a statement addition to your table.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
This nautical candle holder is a simple and elegant option that can accommodate votives. Made of aluminium, it makes for a whimsical dining table centrepiece or home décor accent.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A hand-carved marble candle holder that exudes grace, this product can accommodate candles from the top or bottom. With a slim neck and curved body, this pure white stand will be a simple yet elegant addition to your festive decor.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
This set of two premium candelabras from Good Earth comes with six classic clear glass votives and six nugget candles. Crafted from brass and glass, these candelabras are also designed to hold taper candles.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
This beautiful glass candle holder set consists of two pieces that can serve as a great centrepiece. Featuring a modern and timeless design, the 8.5-inch set is perfect to hold taper candles.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq Luxury
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)
(Hero Image & Featured Image: Courtesy Mariana B/Unsplash)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What is a candle stand?
A candle stand provides a secure base for the candle. Besides adding aesthetic appeal, it also prevents any hot wax tipping over.
– Which candle stand designs are trendy?
Glass candle holders, wooden stands and metal candle holders are always in trend.
– How can I decorate my house with candles?
You can place decorative tealights on your dining table. Votive holders can be used along a hallway to create pools of light. You can also experiment with hanging, patterned or lantern-type stands in your home decor. Use scented candles for additional charm and a festive atmosphere.
– Are brass candle stands expensive?
Pure brass candle stands can be expensive. However, you can get candle stands in a brass finish.