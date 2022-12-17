Best ebooks of 2022 for the bookworm in you

Some readers consider ebooks an unconventional resource that transcends the boundaries of traditional reading practices. However, the joy of reading remains more or less the same. And as another year goes by, wouldn’t you love to snuggle up in a blanket and read a riveting tale? So, without further ado, we bring you some of the best ebooks of 2022.
But before we get to that, let’s look at the primary difference between electronic books, or e-books, and physical books. The difference is quite simple — the former is a digitised version of the latter. While books come in hardbound and paperback versions, ebooks can be downloaded and saved to your hand-held devices, which eases carrying multiple books at once.
These differences aside, an avid reader would agree that there isn’t much of a difference between the two. Both are available in various genres such as fiction, non-fiction, romance, self-help, anthology, memoirs and sci-fi which take readers on various journeys through interesting characters and engaging plots. But when one evaluates the perks of choosing ebooks over books, ebooks could be a better choice because:
- Ebooks have multiple features like increasing and decreasing the font size of the text, highlighting your favourite lines and adjusting your brightness according to your comfort and looking up a word in the dictionary.
- You can also add new words to your ‘favourite’ list if you wish to check them later.
But how did all this begin?
Evolution of ebooks
E-books first emerged as a business in the late 1990s. This was when companies, including Peanut Press, decided to sell the content of books for reading on personal digital assistants (PDAs), a handheld devices akin to smartphones and tablets.
However, e-books failed to resonate with the audience in the early 2000s and the publishing industry. This resulted in reduced investments in e-reading devices and ebook technologies. Some years later, in 2006, it is reported that the demand for ebooks may have surged with Sony Corporation’s launch of e-reading devices. The following year, Amazon unveiled the Kindle. Owing to this, ebook sales in the US grew rapidly.
Check out these hot-selling ebooks of 2022 if you haven’t read them already
The #1 New York Times bestseller, Tessa Bailey’s book is a modern romantic story of Fox Thornton, a fisherman, and Hannah Bellinger, a guest who lives in Thornton’s spare room. Although Bellinger is immune to Fox’s legendary charm and Casanova-like demeanour, she gradually falls for Thornton but refuses to be just another passing fling of his. Meanwhile, Thornton is head-over-heels in love with Bellinger and reluctantly helps her flirt with another guy, which is pure torture for him. Will Thornton fight his inner demons and show his love for Bellinger? And will she accept him?
A series of humorous autobiographical essays titled Happy-Go-Lucky tells the story of how David Sedaris’ life was affected by the COVID-19 shutdown and how it is still changing as society adjusts to the new normal. Sedaris conveys the humour, irony and overarching need for connection that underpins our culture in these writings, as well as his experiences themselves.
The author of the worldwide bestseller Quiet (2013) explores the impact of a melancholic, bittersweet outlook on life in her latest opus and explains why our society has been so oblivious to its importance. Susan Cain shows how accepting this state of mind can strengthen our relationships with one another and ourselves. Bittersweet pulls us together, in significant and surprising ways, a period of intense disagreement and individual fear.
The memoir by Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin traces the forty-five days at the beginning of 2021. These days profoundly transformed his and his family's lives as they dealt with the devastating death of Raskin's son to suicide. It also elucidates how he survived the horrific violence at the US Capitol and oversaw the effort to impeach the then US President Donald Trump for provoking the unrest.
Actor and New York Times best-selling author Valerie Bertinelli’s Enough Already is a memoir that offers readers guidance on how to develop healthier and happier ways of living via intimate and accessible experiences. She writes about the harsh judgments she had to face and how she took the road less travelled, as she strived for joy instead of perfection.
The Storyteller writer, Dave Grohl, a 16-times Grammy-winning musician, takes readers on a journey where they can get a glimpse of what went behind releasing some massive hits from his career. It chronicles his formative years when he lived in the suburbs of Washington DC — of an 18-year-old teenager hitting the road — to receiving five Brit Awards and becoming a director and producer of the acclaimed documentary Sound City (2013).
A suspense thriller, Freezing Order outlines how the author Bill Browder turned into Russian President Vladimir Putin's top adversary by disclosing the latter's scheme to steal and launder money and assassinate everyone who comes in his way. Browder had set out to find why Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer, was beaten to death in a Moscow jail and bring his assailants to justice. While Browder and his team were tracking a USD 230 million tax refund scheme, over which Magnitsky was killed, it led the writer to Putin.
The book on psychology documents how traumatic stress ‘rewires’ our brain. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr Bessel van der Kolk offers tested substitutes for medication and talk therapy, along with a method to reclaim lives. He demonstrates the reactivation of pleasure, engagement, control, and trust through therapies, including neurofeedback, mindfulness practices, play and yoga.
This self-help book became an instant #1 New York Times bestseller when it was launched. Written by Arthur C. Brooks, the book describes how humans struggle to achieve success as they begin to age. He demonstrates that real-life achievement is well within our grasp. He does this by tapping into topics like social science, philosophy, biography, religion and eastern wisdom as well as conducting in-depth interviews with men and women from all walks of life. Brooks is a Harvard Business School professor and a happiness columnist on Atlantic.
The New York Times bestseller, The Office BFFs includes several behind-the-scenes moments from one of the most popular TV shows The Office (2005–2013). Co-stars and co-authors of the book Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey elaborated how they pursued their respective characters as receptionist Pam Beesly and accountant Angela Martin. Reader can will come across many candid moments from NBC’s hit show, ways by which people can build enduring friendships, and excel in their careers.
Written by J.D. Robb, this is the 54th book in the ‘In Death’ series by New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts who uses the former as her pen name. The storyline of Abandoned in Death starts with the dead body of a woman found on a bench in a New York City park, which homicide detective Eve Dallas is forced to deal with. As the story progresses Dallas realises that the killer’s early life involves around a trauma that she, too, is familiar with. The crack the case, Dallas must confront her past.
The outstanding new collection by Amanda Gorman exposes a vibrant and distinctive voice in American poetry. This exquisitely crafted collection of poetry illuminates a critical period by utilising the collective sadness caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. It includes poems in a variety of imaginative forms and structures. In Call Us What We Carry, Gorman establishes himself as both a voice for the future and from the past.
In this fast-moving urban romance book by Colleen Hoover, Lily, a small-town girl who moved from Maine to Boston and started her own business, falls headfirst into a romance with Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon who seems almost too wonderful to be true. However, her relationship with Kincaid is put in jeopardy when memories of a former life and love return.
This engaging and thrilling read by co-authors James Patterson and Dolly Parton is about a young singer, AnnieLee Keys, who is on the run but is also pursuing a promising future in the music industry. As Keys flies into Nashville, she continues to feel as though her past and secrets are eerily close at hand.

This global number one bestseller is all set to become a movie that will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and starred by Parton.
This global number one bestseller is all set to become a movie that will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and starred by Parton.
House of Earth and Blood is an amazing fantasy book with a profoundly gratifying ending. Readers follow Bryce Quinlan and Hunt Athalar on their quest for normalcy after defending Crescent City, but as oppression develops around them, the pair realise they must continue to fight for what’s right.
This page-turner, small-town love story by Emily Henry highlights deep conversations about the sorrow of a robust heroine Nora Stephens, who is one of the best literary agents an author could have. However, while on a journey to become the protagonist of her own tale, Stephens frequently bumps into Charlie Lastra, an editor, and the story takes readers through their sizzling chemistry.
