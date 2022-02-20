11 gifts for the fitness fanatics and gym junkies in your life

Why did the gym member get arrested? He asked someone to check out his guns.
Okay — I have one more. What’s the best gift for a gym addict? A mirror! All right, enough; but that last one was on brand at least, right? The festive season has a convenient way of leading straight to our, usually dreaded, New Year’s Resolutions, but what if we started early? Started now?
Here’s to the ones who drink seltzers instead of cocktails; who wake up at 7 am to hit the gym before work; who meal prep on weekends for the working week; who look good in every outfit; who, ultimately, keep us accountable for our own ballooning waistlines and bad habits. We see you, we appreciate you, and so, this list of fitness gifts is all for you.
The best fitness gifts for the health-conscious
Y’all heard me gush about the Fitbit Luxe and, my colleagues and friends can attest, I still wear mine every single day. It’s light, it’s versatile, and it keeps me accountable.
Been too stationary? Buzz, buzz, baby! Time to walk 250 steps around the office. Not enough sleep? Boo! Here’s a sub-70 score to mar your hard-earned 80s average. It works! You’ll build a habit of enough movement and good sleep in no time.
You definitely also get some extra straps for working out, and — more importantly — to match whatever cool fit your friend is rocking that day because fashion, baby.
AirPods need little introduction. The third-generation reiteration, however, definitely seems to bear a closer resemblance to the AirPods Pro than their predecessors. New features include spatial audio head tracking, an acoustic mesh that mutes background sound, a longer battery life, and an upgraded IPX4 water resistance — which means you can sweat on them as much as you like, and they should still survive.
For a more personalised touch, include an extra engraving with emojis or letters to really cement ownership.
It’s sleek, it’s modern and, best of all, it’s portable post-blend. Yeah, perhaps it looks cooler when you’re walking around the weight machines shaking your… shakes, but is it efficient? Is it necessary? No! This is, though.
Touted as having a “blade with a brain”, the Beast Blender monitors its internal temperature to maintain consistent speed and torque. Once done, simply screw on the drinking lid to take your shake wherever you need to be. Easy.
Like its original — but pocket-sized! Great for when one can’t be asked to pull out the foam roller and yoga mat for a full post-workout wind-down session. Just turn this on and massage away while you’re at your desk, on the couch, or even on your daily commute. Instant relief!
Body care: You have to take it from the top, sometimes. From haircare to body pampering, you’ve got everything you need in this kit to achieve a glowing everything. Our favourite fitness gifts include the T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub that dissolves dead skin cells and styling-product build–up, and the gentle Kamili Cream Body Cleanser with skin-restorative amino acids to replenish and soothe even the most sensitive skin.
Here’s a scary fact: One million single-use plastic bottles are thrown out every minute. One million! That’s outrageous. No, we can’t change the world overnight, but we can certainly do our part to make it not-so-bad. Baby steps. And one of those steps should be getting a LARQ bottle.
Equipped with LED technology that kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses (where does the 0.1% go??), you’ll be able to get pure water in 60 seconds. It also intelligently activates every two hours to keep your water and bottle clean as can be. Nifty.
Often touted as being one of the world’s most advanced masks, Airinum’s Urban Air Mask features a five-layer filter technology, secure sealing and anti-fog system, as well as four different adjustable sizes; so you’ll always be able to find your perfect fit. UV protective and breathable, this nifty, reusable mask is good for the planet and your workout.
Check out this retro bag with a detachable sling strap from Puma. With a flexible design, it is easy to hang it across your chest or around your waist. Be it your earphones, armband, or grip gloves, this bag can be a handy carrier for all your gym essentials. What’s more? You get a three-year warranty, too!
If you’re a regular gym-goer, you’d know the struggle of maintaining your hair after a sweaty session of workout. The most effective solution to this problem could be this dry shampoo from Living Proof, and here’s why it is one of the best fitness gifts for your friend. It’s devoid of toxic chemicals, like sulfate and paraben, and instantly absorbs excess oil and dirt, keeping your hair clean and fresh.
Wondering how to impress a fitness freak with a gift? Well, the cast iron kettlebell from AmazonBasics can be an amazing gift for someone who is looking to jazz up their fitness routine. The material is highly durable and the structure of the kettlebell is convenient, as it comes with a loop handle.
If you’re a health freak or know someone who is on the health train, here’s the perfect gift for them! Enriched with fibre and electrolytes, this protein bar can be your saviour on a super busy day. Tickle your taste buds with the delectable flavour of choco fudge and give yourself an energy boost with the goodness of cashews and almonds.