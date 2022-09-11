10 of the best healing books to nurture your mind and soul

The journey of life can sometimes be a roller coaster ride. It takes different turns and can be full of ups and downs. While braving it all, a little help and encouragement go a long way. However, many of us might hesitate to seek help from others to wade through troubled waters. This is where a healing book can come in handy and serve as a patient companion in a time of need.

Additionally, healing books help you improve your habits, characteristic traits and the way your mind works by first making you aware of all such things that might be troubling you. More importantly, they can support you in taking small steps towards achieving your full potential.

We have made a list of different healing books to read, which will motivate you to not just do better but also lead healthier lives. All you need to do is embrace the change and stick to the healing journey.

Here are some of the best healing books to become a more powerful version of yourself

How To Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal From Your Past, and Create Your Self by Nicole LePera

Dr Nicole LePera, a clinical psychologist, wrote this book to break free from the limitations of traditional psychotherapy. She takes an approach to unite mental, physical and spiritual wellness and shares the essential tips to heal oneself in the book. Dr LePera has also said that she has applied these methods to her own life and has reaped life-changing results.

The New York Times bestseller book comprises many tips that will help you recognise your patterns and explain how sullen memories and childhood trauma can cause codependency and emotional immaturity. She also addresses how one can get out of these issues and live a more joyful, authentic, vibrant and healthier life.

F*ck This Sh*tshow: A Gratitude Journal for Tired-Ass Women by Kristie Breen

‘Practising mindfulness’ and ‘meditation’ — these words sound fancy and nice, but how many people actually have the time and energy to practise them in reality? Author Kristie Breen portrays the issues that mature women face in a sarcastic narrative with utmost perfection.

This bestselling gratitude journal is very relatable for especially a stressed-out woman and helps manage daily stress. If you are one of them, this book has unique prompts like “B***h Session” and “A****le of the Day” and quirky activities like “Unscramble This Sh*t” and “Color the F**k. This book is a must-have for every grown woman and her girl gang for personal growth to enhance their energy healing power.

Emotion Code: How to Release Your Trapped Emotions for Abundant Health, Love and Happiness by Bradley Nelson

Renowned holistic physician and lecturer Dr Bradley Nelson makes a skilful attempt to enlighten people about the inner workings of their subconscious minds through the book. He explained how ‘trapped emotions’ can smoulder your mind and body.

The author explains how unresolved issues and memories can haunt you and directly affect your surrounding energy. If left unaddressed, they can take a serious toll on you and even impact your life choices, mental and emotional health, and most importantly, they can make you grow numb to the feelings of love.

This book is an open door to people who want to get rid of the ‘emotional baggage,’ protect their inner child, and start a journey towards emotional and spiritual healing.

Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day by Jay Shetty

The New York Times bestseller is an inspiring and empowering book that can eliminate negativity, anxiety, overthinking and living up to people’s expectations. It helps you learn to find inner peace and get mental clarity as well.

In this modern, fast-paced world, the author recommends thinking like a monk and being courageous, compassionate and determined for our own sake.

The viral storyteller and podcast host Jay Shetty shares his timeless wisdom and guides on how to overcome toxic relationships and habits, heal from the pain of the past, discover true passion and ultimately find happiness and optimum health.

Celebrities including Novak Djokovic, Khloé Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres have praised the book for its wisdom and how embarking on such a journey with Shetty helped them live a more balanced and meaningful life.

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk

Life treats everyone differently, and many of us have dealt with some kind of trauma. Though the experiences may have been different for each one of us, they have a powerful impact on our minds. We might have even exposed our loved ones to such ordeals without even realising it.

Pioneer researcher and traumatic stress expert Bessel van der Kolk helps us understand traumatic stress and how it affects our brain. He shared the ways we can break ‘trauma bonds’ and improve our mental health.

The author’s lifelong experience of working with survivors has been jotted down beautifully in the book. His ways have helped many and are proven alternatives to drugs and other treatments.

You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero

You are a Badass is an extremely entertaining and inspiring book at the same time. If you are trying to make serious changes in your life but are constantly doubting yourself or the fear of failure is haunting you, this how-to book is perfect for you.

Bite-sized chapters, hilarious yet inspiring stories, easy practical exercises, sage advice and occasional swear words make it a classic book. It shows you how you can burst the bubble of your past, take exciting risks, become successful, and live healthier lives now.

#1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker and success coach Jen Sincero has helped countless people transform their lives, and she shares her wisdom with the wider world via this book.

What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Through deep conversations, Oprah Winfrey and renowned psychiatrist and brain and trauma expert Dr Bruce Perry made a significant paradigm shift from the question “What’s wrong with you?” to “What happened to you?”

Winfrey shared her experiences and vulnerabilities that came from dealing with trauma at a young age. Through a conversational-style narrative, they help us understand past incidents that help to see the future more clearly. This book can help you change your perspective about life for the better and motivate you.

This book will open the door to a powerful and effective way to your healing journey, even when you blame yourself for failing to achieve high standards set by society.

The Hilarious World of Depression by John Moe

Acclaimed public radio personality and humourist John Moe suffered from depression. As he started talking about it, he noticed similar patterns of behaviour and coping mechanisms among people who struggle with this mood disorder.

First, he started his own podcast The Hilarious World of Depression, which was about that shared experience. Inspired by the success of the podcast, he wrote this book.

He has done incredible research work about the serious illness and shared his journey, the challenges, the tragedy of suicide, and the hereditary risk aspects associated with depression.

The book will enlighten you about the mood disorder in a refreshing and illuminating way.

It’s OK That You’re Not OK, Meeting Grief and Loss in a Culture That Doesn’t Understand by Megan Devine and foreword by Mark Nepo

This revolutionary book is for bereaved people who are having a hard time in their lives. In this book, the pioneering therapist Megan Devine challenges the conventional wisdom on grief.

“Grief is simply love in its most wild and painful form,” says Devine, adding, “It is a natural and sane response to loss.” As a therapist and a grieving wife who lost her husband in an accident, she dismisses the idea of switching to a ‘happy life.’

Devine explains that society treats grief like a disease that needs to be cured. However, there’s no ‘quick fix’ to such situations. You can’t just try to overcome it, she emphasises. Devine recommends finding a middle ground, living alongside the grief to grow and learn as a person and finally start the emotional healing process.

It is a comprehensive guide on how you can help the people you love, manage stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and how the myths about grief affect our lives.

The Witch’s Book of Self-Care: Magical Ways to Pamper, Soothe, and Care for Your Body and Spirit by Arin Murphy-Hiscock

Don’t we all need a little magic from time to time? This inspiring practical guide to spiritual wellness takes a witchy bent which makes it stand out from other books.

Author Arin Murphy-Hiscock wrote this amazing guide, where magic and self-care go hand-in-hand to help you become the best version of yourself. The book features self-care advice for your mind and body, spells to soothe your soul, mantras, meditations and other powerful exercises to embrace your strengths.

The book is full of self-care remedies that you will enjoy, and they will help you connect with the earth and harness your personal power.

Other healing book recommendations

We are all slaves to our habits and not all of them are good or healthy. Atomic Habits by James Clear is a comprehensive guide on how you can break free from your bad habits.

Thinking Fast and Slow by Daniel Kahneman tells you how your mind and thought process works. The biased nature of our mind while thinking fast and the extraordinary capabilities of our mind to be intuitive are thoroughly explained in this one.

Professional blogger Mark Manson took an unapologetic, raw, honest and refreshing approach in his book The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck. He explains how we can learn to embrace our faults, limitations, uncertainties and stop running away from difficult situations. And that is the secret of living a good life.

Bible teacher Kelly Needham helps us learn the true biblical meaning of friendships through the book Friend-ish: Reclaiming Real Friendship in a Culture of Confusion. Reading this book will tell you about the lukewarm halfhearted relationships you may have and guide you on how can create more secure, stable and loving connections.

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Dr Joseph Murphy is a remarkable book that will help you unlock your full potential by tapping into the power of your subconscious mind.

