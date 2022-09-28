15 best motivational books for that much-needed inspiration

As life is full of surprises and unexpected twists, everyone needs a little push to move on when it takes a toll. Be it through parents, friends, an acquaintance or any wise person, hearing the right words at the right time can inspire one to take charge of things and rekindle the confidence that they had before. And, motivational books are one of those things that are sure to never let you down.

And exactly like a wise person, a motivational book teaches you to accept your flaws, love yourself as you are, find your purpose and cope with various challenges that society puts forth.

You must have heard the saying — books are our best friends, and it always holds water undoubtedly. You just need to make the right choice according to the situation. You can try picking self-help books, healing books and motivational books whether or not you are going through a tough time. In either case, it can help you become a better version of yourself and gain mental peace.

Here are some of the best motivational books that deserve a space on your bookshelf

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Millions of copies of The Alchemist has been sold worldwide and it has been translated to over 80 languages. It has become a modern-day classic now.

It was originally published in 1988, but flopped at that time. However, the author didn’t give up. In the book, he writes, “When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it” and he believes it too. Later it became a bestseller. Additionally, it holds the Guinness World Record for being the most translated book by any living author.

The motivational book tells the magical story of a young shepherd boy, Santiago, who travels the world in search of a worldly treasure. He meets different people along the way who touch his heart and he ends up discovering something far more fulfilling than just wealth.

This journey of self-discovery and destiny gives us numerous meaningful life-lessons including handling struggles, believing in ourselves and following our passion.

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl

Being one of the most inspirational books in the US by psychiatrist Viktor E. Frankl, it talks about his experience of living in Nazi death camps and the stories of his patients. His simple words help one understand that we can’t skip suffering or forget it but we can choose to cope with it in a healthier way.

The book instils a spiritual awakening and offers an understanding of the past to help in moving on to the future with a new sense of purpose. It revolves around the concept of logotherapy which suggests that as humans, meaningfulness is what we truly seek, not pleasure.

You are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero

#1 New York Times bestselling author and success coach, Jen Sincero has helped countless people around the world to take a 180-degree turn in their lives by offering her valuable advice for all out there who want to make a difference in their lives.

Stepping aside from the usual writing style of a typical self-help book, the author has taken a refreshing and entertaining angle to write it. Tiny chapters, easy exercises, intellectual advice, occasional swear words and hilariously inspiring stories make the book an all-time favourite.

It not only motivates you to be a better version of yourself but helps bring about a change within, in a fun way.

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change by Stephen R. Covey

This life-changing book by Stephen R. Covey is one of the most motivational books for nearly three decades.

Over 40 million copies of it have been sold around the world and are welcomed and loved by people through generations simply because it works. The seven habits are simple but effective in personal development.

This classic offers a practical approach to tackle difficulties and live with fairness, integrity, honesty and human dignity. Implementing the author’s principles in life allows one to adapt to changes and take a positive advantage of opportunities when offered.

The Power of Positive Thinking by Dr Norman Vincent Peale

One of the strongest preachers of his time, Norman Vincent Peale describes it as an inspiring book “written with the sole objective of helping the reader achieve a happy, satisfying and worthwhile life.” And, we can say he succeeded as the powerful message of this international bestseller has motivated millions across the globe.

The author uses practical techniques and motivates one to pursue their hopes and dreams. And according to him only then can one believe in oneself, find the power within, develop the potential to achieve what one desires, create healthier relationships, break free from the toxic chain of worrying and live a relaxed life.

Make Your Bed: Small Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven

Admiral William H. McRaven served in the US Navy with great eminence. In 2014, on the Commencement day of the University of Texas, he took inspiration from the university’s slogan ‘What starts here changes the world,’ and said “If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.” He also shared a few principles he learned in his Navy Seal training that helped him overcome difficult challenges and stay motivated in his life.

Eventually, the video went viral, and so, McRaven wrote a book reminiscing his own life in the military service. In the book, he narrates how he dealt with tricky situations, the hardships he faced and the compassion and honour that he experienced.

His simple sage advice and encouraging words can light up the darkest moments and motivate readers to achieve success and live the best life possible with true compassion.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson

Professional blogger, entrepreneur and former dating coach Mark Manson takes an unapologetic raw approach to deal with the problems of life through this book. It directly attacks the sugarcoated ‘positive thinking’ and ‘feel-good’ approach that American society is obsessed with.

Life is not always fun and games and it doesn’t reward us just for showing up. The book is a dosage of harsh and honest truths without any coddling that this new generation needs to wake up to.

In society, we have winners and losers and not everybody is extraordinary. It’s neither fair nor justified but we have to live with it. We are not entitled to feel happy all the time. We, as humans, are bound to care about things. We can’t just not feel or not give a fu*k about it, we have to put that love and care where it will be appreciated or accounted for, is what he believes.

The book illustrates how to be comfortable with your individuality, it motivates you to find the things and people that deserve your attention and love, and the well-timed humour is just an added bonus.

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Don Miguel Ruiz has shared simple tools to live a happy and satisfied life via his book The Four Agreements. It enlightens you about the self sabotaging beliefs you have about yourself that are depriving you of happiness.

This New York Times bestseller has many great lessons that motivates one to find inner happiness in the true sense. We live in a society where ‘domestication’ is given importance. We learn how to live our lives through a system of reward and punishment.

And by the time we grow up, this unattainable ‘image of perfection’ makes us judge and punish ourselves, and we feel inferior about things beyond our control.

Based on ancient Toltec wisdom, the author shares four definitive agreements that inspire one to break free of these controlling bonds, boost their self-esteem, and find true freedom, happiness and love.

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

This piece of motivational literature is one of the bestselling books of all time. It was originally published in 1937, while the aftereffects of the Great Depression were still fresh in the country. So people immediately accepted it well.

Hill included the inspiring life stories of Andrew Carnegie, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison and various millionaires of that time to describe his principles. Arthur R. Pell, a renowned author, revised the book by illustrating anecdotes of how new age millionaires and billionaires such as Bill Gates, Dave Thomas and others became successful.

This fascinating read helps implement thoughts into reality with proper visualisation and planning so that one can take specific steps towards success, wealth and life-changing results.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Since its release in 1936, it has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. The book constitutes timeless tried-and-tested advice to achieve success in personal and professional lives.

Dale Carnegie also wrote the biography of Abraham Lincoln, titled Lincoln the Unknown. He also uses subtle references of him in this book too. It is of great help to those who want to improve the situation around oneself and make it work.

The helpful tips and tricks about personal development make people like you and give you the power to influence their thoughts without being toxic.

Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki

It’s easy to say ‘money can’t buy happiness’ when you have it but people who don’t have it know the truth. Even after 25 years of its release, Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad continues to be the #1 Personal Finance book of all time.

It tells the story of Robert Kiyosaki’s experience of growing up with two dads with two different mindsets. His real father — the poor dad and the father of his best friend — the rich dad. Listening to their advice and understanding their approach to life made him realise the truth about this financial world.

The author’s candid but insightful approach to the economy and finance busts old school thoughts — you need to earn higher to get rich, school is a great place to learn about financial success and that your house is a great asset.

So, if you want some guidance and inspiration to improve your financial situation, this is the perfect motivational gift you can give yourself.

Grit by Angela Duckworth

If you are striving for success, this book is sure to show the right path.

Pioneering psychologist Angela Duckworth says in her book that talent is not the major factor for success, instead, grit and a focused persistence has a much bigger role here. Drawing inferences from her personal experiences and the interviews of dozens of over achievers, she has tested her hypothesis.

She concludes that success depends on finding your true passion and completing commitments you make, not on how genius you are.

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck

Renowned Stanford University psychologist Carol S. Dweck introduces us to the ‘growth mindset’ and tells us how it helps redefine success, build resilience and boost self improvement.

About this motivational book, Bill Gates says, “Through clever research studies and engaging writing, Dweck illuminates how our beliefs about our capabilities exert tremendous influence on how we learn and which paths we take in life.”

After years of research, the author uncovered a simple but groundbreaking tool for success — the right mindset. The achievements in school, college, sport or extracurricular activities are hugely affected by how you recognise your abilities and talents. Fixed mindset only holds you back. The book influences you to upgrade yourself every day with a motivated mindset because it is the only way to accomplish big things in life.

Choose Yourself by James Altucher

The book highlights important aspects about the real world. Life is unpredictable and everything we know as ‘security’ can crumble down any minute. Whether it is college, employment, government or retirement.

New technologies, tools and economic structures are being introduced every day that are cutting down middlemen from the picture.

Don’t be depressed because at the same time technology and economy is bringing up new opportunities to create and make riches without anyone’s help. This book is a self-help guide on how to build a new world for yourself where you can achieve real inward and outward success on the remnants of the old one.

Successful entrepreneur, chess master, investor and writer James Altucher draws examples from his heartbreaking personal experiences and dozens of other interviews, and offers practical advice and life lessons.

Girl Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis

Two-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, Rachel Hollis, tries to convince women to stop apologising for having ambitions. Women often don’t realise their full potential because of the fear of being judged, not being enough, and falling short as a wife, mother or partner.

This motivational book is her earnest request to women out there to chase their life goals with full passion and confidence without apologising to this judgemental society. Her powerful words work as a wake up call for females to not only identify their hopes, dreams and desires but to pursue them as well.

This practical guide helps you let go of the excuses, learn to adapt and grow skills for personal development.

