Doctor-approved tips to manage gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy

Pregnancy is the beginning of a new journey indeed. That said, it certainly isn’t an easy one. Amongst the host of potential sensitivities and other changes that come with pregnancy are gastrointestinal issues. And if you or your loved ones have been grappling with its symptoms, we’ve got a few tips that might help.

Health problems during pregnancy are common – morning sickness, backache, hormonal issues, gestational diabetes, hypertension and more. Adding to the list are gastrointestinal (GI) issues . In part these have to do with how, as the baby continues to grow over the period of nine months, the mother is left with very little space in her abdomen for all organs to function optimally.

In addition to this, hormonal changes also tend to affect GI functions and digestion. That said, the above-stated symptoms are quite common and most of your GI issues can be resolved with lifestyle modifications and medications. We got in touch with Dr. Kavita Pujar, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre, Bengaluru, who walked us through the nitty gritties of gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tips to manage your gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy

What happens to the digestive system during pregnancy?

Pregnancy hormones tend to affect your digestive system. Progesterone is often found to slow down the digestive process and cause relaxation of your stomach, small, and large intestines muscles. There are chances of formation of gallstones due to delayed emptying by the gallbladder. Other common digestive issues caused due to slowed action of the digestive system include nausea and/or vomiting, heartburn, and constipation.

You will also feel morning sickness, which is believed to be the early signs of pregnancy, causing mild to moderate waves of nausea and vomiting almost every morning.

What are the causes of gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy?

· Obesity

· Poor diet

· Thyroid disorders

· Stress

· Lack of physical activity

· Laxative overuse

· Certain medications

· Viral or bacterial infection

· Food intolerance or allergy

Simple lifestyle changes to combat gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy

Eat a healthy diet

The importance of a healthy diet in day-to-day life and especially during pregnancy is indispensable. You need to make changes in your diet when you’re facing gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy to see how it helps in relieving the symptoms. Include fiber, and avoid processed and spicy food. Try to avoid foods that produce gas, such as cabbage or beans. Consult a nutritionist to determine a healthy eating plan that’s suitable for your lifestyle.

Develop healthy eating habits

Chew your food down to the last bite. Do not lie down while you’re eating, as that leads to further digestive issues. Make sure you sit up while eating. After every meal, take a short walk. It accelerates and enhances your digestive process and you don’t up feeling bloated.

Stay hydrated

Just like a healthy diet, the importance of hydration, especially in pregnancy is huge. Drink a lot of fluids, not just water. Fruit juices, stews, soups are your best friend when you are facing gastrointestinal issues during pregnancy.

Exercise regularly

When you exercise regularly during pregnancy, it boosts your blood circulation and provides more oxygen to the different organs in the body. Make sure you work out at least 30 mins a day, 5 days a week. You need to consult your doctor to devise the best and safe workouts for you.

Some other things to keep in mind:

· Wear loose-fitting clothes.

· Lie down at least an hour later after finishing your meal.

· Keep your head raised several inches above body while sleeping

· Take only prescribed antacid, and digestive enzymes by doctors to get relief from symptoms if lifestyle and eating habit modifications do not work.

