8 easy-to-follow tips on how to boost your metabolism

Metabolism is the process through which the food you ingest is converted into fuel and powers everything you do. Human bodies require energy to breathe, think, digest, circulate blood, stay warm in the cold, and cool in the heat. Boosting metabolism has long been seen as the holy grail for weight loss. If you’re looking to boost your metabolism, keep scrolling for easy-to-follow tips.

Try these simple ways to boost and speed up metabolism

Cardio

When it comes to standard cardio (HIIT not included), you just increase your calorie burn while you’re active, but HIIT and strength training will keep your metabolism raised for hours afterwardss, increasing fat burn for far longer than just the time you worked out.

Opt for a metabolism-boosting breakfast

Instead of focusing on quantity, the kind of foods on your breakfast plate have a significant impact on metabolism. A study discovered that low-GL (thus low-sugar) and high-protein foods should be included in your breakfast if you want to rev up your system. Pick something savoury, and include some lean protein, such as chicken or eggs.

Drink plenty of water

Replace sugary drinks with water! According to studies, those who drink more water tend to burn more calories. Drinking more water can help in the acceleration of your metabolism. According to research, consuming 0.5 litres of water each hour might enhance resting metabolism by 10–30%. Furthermore, drinking 1–2 glasses of water before meals might fill you up and help you consume fewer calories.

Stand up

Long durations of sitting result in fewer calories burned, thus standing up is essential for people trying to enhance their metabolism. In fact, studies suggest that breaking up extended periods of sitting might assist lower health risk factors and may improve metabolism. For workdays, investing in a standing desk or taking brief breaks to stand up and walk around may help.

Increase fibre intake

Increasing your fibre intake may help you lose weight. How so? Because fibre is indigestible, experts suggest that eating a high-fiber diet boosts metabolism. There are two forms of fibre: soluble fibre, which absorbs water as it digests and keeps you fuller for longer, and insoluble fiber, which simply passes through the system, helping us in passing our food.

The body cannot digest fibre, although it makes an attempt. The body expends more calories attempting to digest and discharge fiber than it would with other foods. As a result, digesting high-fibre diets requires more energy than digesting refined carbohydrates.

Sip green tea

Green tea has been shown to boost metabolism by 4–5%. It has several health advantages, but it also includes a plant compound called EGCG, which, according to a study, promotes your body to burn fat. Their metabolism-boosting characteristics are considered to help prevent the dreaded weight loss plateau caused by a decrease in metabolism.

However, several studies have found that these teas have little effect on metabolism. As a result, their impact may be minor or limited to a subset of people.

Get enough sleep

According to experts, sleep does not decrease metabolism. But the lack of sleep can cause hormonal imbalance, resulting in a dysregulation of hormones related to hunger and appetite.

Sleep deprivation can lead a person to be hungrier during the day and feel less content when eating. Furthermore, it might trigger desires for sugary meals. As you can see, lack of sleep does not impair metabolism, but it does make it much more difficult to consume in a way that leads to a healthy body weight.

Eat a varied diet

It is not that certain foods will decrease metabolism, but proteins take more energy to digest, absorb, and use than fats. As a result, if a person consumes more protein and less fat, they will burn more calories. If the diet is high in fat, it will take fewer calories to digest and absorb the meal. This is referred to as the thermic effect of food. This does not imply that one should eat a low-fat diet, but rather one must avoid a high-fat, high-sugar diet and instead consume a diet that includes lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.